The Star-Herald is compiling a list of regular meetings to share with readers.

Some listings will be highlighted, with key agenda items. All area meetings may not be on the list and this listing does not meet requirements for public notices.

Want to see your meeting on this list? Send meeting agendas and other materials to news@starherald.com.

Highlighted Meetings

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners, Monday, April 17, 4:30 p.m., Scotts Bluff County Administration Building, Scotts Bluff County Commissioners Room, 1825 10th St., Gering. Key agenda items: Discussion of contract with Regional West Medical Center for public nursing hours, with Paulette Schnell, Scotts Bluff County Health Department director. Discuss and consider transfer of funds from capital improvement funds for marketing to cover the initial USA Gravel National Championship expenses. The board is also considering the former DHHS building, with discussion and consider offers or updates on the building listed on the agenda. The agenda is listed online, www.scottsbluffcounty.org, or is available via the Scotts Bluff County Clerk.

Western Community College Area Board of Governors, the board that governs WNCC, will meet on Western community College Area Board of Governors, the board that governs WNCC, will meet Tuesday, April 18, 2:30 p.m., for a special meeting to discuss the candidates for the WNCC presidential position. The meeting will be held at the WNCC Scottsbluff campus in the Coral E. Richards Boardroom, 1601 E. 27th St. Agenda: go.wncc.edu/BoardofGovernors. The meeting is offered via Zoom, wncc.zoom/us/j94305478566.

On Wednesday, April 19, 2 p.m. the board will meet for its regular meeting at the WNCC Scottsbluff campus in the Coral E. Richards Boardroom. Agenda: go.wncc.edu/BoardofGovernors Zoom Link:wncc.zoom.us/j/92917450592. Key agenda item: Appointment of WNCC’s president. The board will also consider 5 staff resignations and 5 appointments among faculty and staff.

Alliance City Council, April 18, 7 p.m., at the Alliance Learning Center, located at 1750 Sweetwater Ave. Key agenda item: Consider the resignation of mayor/council member Michael Dafney and process for filling the vacancy.

An agenda and materials are online at cityofalliance.net. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m., at the Alliance Learning Center, located at 1750 Sweetwater Ave.

Other meetings:

Scotts Bluff City Council, April 17, 6 p.m., Scottsbluff City Hall, council chambers, 2525 Circle Drive. Key agenda item: Consider a balcony to be installed by Sterling Huff at business, 20 E. 16th St. Agenda: www.scottsbluff.org or via the Scottsbluff City Clerk.

Scotts Bluff County Communications Advisory Board, April 17, 3:30 p.m., Scotts Bluff County Communications Conference Room, 1825 10th St. Agenda: Scotts Bluff County Clerk's Office or online.

Scottsbluff Public Schools special meeting, April 17, 3:30 p.m., special education plan.

City of Gering personnel committee, Monday, April 17, 4:30 p.m, Gering City Hall, 1025 P St.

Bayard Board of Education, April 17, 4:30 p.m, Bayard High School Library, 726 Fourth Ave., Bayard. Agenda available: Bayard Superintendent's Office.

Gering School Board Meeting, April 17, 6 p.m., City of Gering Council Chambers, 1025 P. St. Agenda: Gering Superintendent Office.

Morrill Board of Education, April 17, 7 p.m., District Office, 508 Jefferson Ave.

Cheyenne County Commissioners meeting, April 17, 8:30 a.m., Cheyenne County Courthouse (1000 10th Ave.), Cheyenne County Board of Commissioners & Board of Equalization, 10 a.m., Cheyenne County Courthouse, 1000 10th Ave., Sidney. Agenda: Cheyenne County Clerk's Office or online: www.cheyennecountyne.net.

Gering Parks, Cemetery and Tree Board, April 17, 5:15 p.m., 1025 P St., Gering. Key agenda items: Arbor Day Celebration final plans; Approve MOU with American Legion Gering Post #36. Information: Park Maintenance Facility, 900 Overland Trail, 11th & J Streets.

Morrill Public School Foundation, 7 p.m., 508 Jefferson Ave., District Board Room.

Gering Planning Commission, April 18, 6 p.m., Gering City Hall Council Chambers, 1025 P. St, Key agenda item: Midtown Development Addition replat. Agenda available: Gering City Clerk's Office or online gering.org.

Gering Keno Committee, April 19, 4:30 p.m, Gering City Council Chambers, 1025 P. St.

Nebraska Dry Bean Commission, April 19, 7 p.m., University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center. Agenda: Commission Office, 308-632-1258.