US Rep. Don Bacon comes to the Panhandle

U.S. Representative Don Bacon held a meeting Wednesday with Panhandle crop producers, cattlemen and local officials hosted in part by the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission. The meeting with the Omaha representative stretched over several hours and was held in a conference room at the Weborg 21 Centre with a dozen or so attendees.

Bacon held a similar meeting in North Platte on Thursday and told the Star-Herald the purpose of the meetings – attended by producers and manufacturers for ag bankers, cattle, sugar beets, dry beans, wheat and corn – was to build better policy in a post-COVID reality.

“in the end, we can’t continue federal COVID support, we got to taper that off and get back to a Farm Bill, that is the norm,” he said. “Even with the farm prices going up, the actual incomes are going to probably be decreased, because a lot of the aid programs are going to start tapering that off. So we’re talking about how can we do that smartly.”

Bacon said the House Committee on Agriculture will soon take up the Farm Bill, which is revised every five years.