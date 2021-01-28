Veterans Affairs offers more help as more conditions added due to Agent Orange exposure

Tens of thousands of veterans could now be eligible for fast-tracked federal assistance for being exposed to chemical defoliant Agent Orange after three new presumptive conditions were added in January.

John Brehm, the director for the Scotts Bluff and Banner County Veterans Service Center, said he wanted to get the word out that bladder cancer, hypothyroidism and Parkinson’s-like symptoms can now have federal financial support.

“They become eligible for compensation benefits depending on the extent of disability that your condition causes,” Brehm said. “The amount of compensation goes from 10% increments all the way up to 100%.”

He said he’s unsure how many people in the area could be eligible, but he knows there’s at least a few.

“I know we’ve got some Vietnam veterans out there with bladder cancer,” he said. “They were told before it wasn’t one of the presumptive conditions, but now it is. Now we need to have them come in and we’ll do a claim.”

The annual defense authorization bill passed after a veto-override from Congress in December. One provision in the bill required the Office of Veteran’s Affairs to add the conditions.