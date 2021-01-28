Veterans Affairs offers more help as more conditions added due to Agent Orange exposure

Tens of thousands of veterans could now be eligible for fast-tracked federal assistance for being exposed to chemical defoliant Agent Orange after three new presumptive conditions were added in January.
John Brehm, the director for the Scotts Bluff and Banner County Veterans Service Center, said he wanted to get the word out that bladder cancer, hypothyroidism and Parkinson’s-like symptoms can now have federal financial support.
“They become eligible for compensation benefits depending on the extent of disability that your condition causes,” Brehm said. “The amount of compensation goes from 10% increments all the way up to 100%.”
He said he’s unsure how many people in the area could be eligible, but he knows there’s at least a few.
“I know we’ve got some Vietnam veterans out there with bladder cancer,” he said. “They were told before it wasn’t one of the presumptive conditions, but now it is. Now we need to have them come in and we’ll do a claim.”
The annual defense authorization bill passed after a veto-override from Congress in December. One provision in the bill required the Office of Veteran’s Affairs to add the conditions.
At least 83,000 Vietnam veterans were listed to have those serious conditions according to Veterans Affairs data. It’s unknown how many Korean veterans may also be affected.
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine announced five years ago, the three diseases could be credibly connected to Agent Orange exposure based on their research, However, administration officials did not add them to the list of presumptive conditions, citing the increased costs for caring for more veterans. The VA considered the proposal earlier but the Office of Management and Budget objected to the costs, estimating several billion dollars would be added.
There are 14 presumptive conditions, which can be found here: https://www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/agentorange/conditions/index.asp#veterans
For additional information, the Scotts Bluff and Banner County Veterans Service Center number is 308-436-6643. The Morrill County Veterans Service Center number is 308-262-0787.