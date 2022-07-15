Veterans Service Office to host inaugural golf scramble

Since Matt Meyers, the Scotts Bluff/Banner County veterans service officer, began his position at the end of 2021, he says he’s been looking for ways to create more camaraderie among local veterans.

“My big push right now is getting all these veterans together,” he told the Star-Herald.

He asked the Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners to create an activity fund for veterans. They approved, and his first event will be hosting an inaugural Golf Scramble for veterans and active duty service members.

The tournament will take place on Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Riverview Golf Course in Scottsbluff. It starts at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Currently, Meyers has around 20 veterans signed up for the tournament. He said his goal is to have 72 participate.

“We’re going to draw (names) out of a hat so veterans don’t get to pick their teams … it’ll give veterans an opportunity to network and, hopefully, give them a chance to meet each other,” Meyers said.

Each team will have four golfers on it.

While the region has several veterans groups like Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, Meyers said they usually attract just one type of veteran.

“I see a lot of older gentlemen that participate in that. You don’t see a lot of younger veterans … my goal is to sort of bring them together,” he said.

Any veteran or active duty military member can participate, he added, regardless of their golfing skills.

Participation is $25 and can be paid by cash or check at the golf course or the veteran’s service office. Golfers will receive prizes including a shirt. Pulled porn, baked beans and cole slaw are on the menu at the event.

Meyers is bringing in Shawn Donald, a guest speaker from the PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) Ambassador Center, to talk with the veterans and service members about suicide awareness and prevention.

“It’s not just something that affects Scotts Bluff County, it’s something that affects the whole state and the whole country,” he said.

All proceeds will benefit the County Veterans Aid Fund. Local businesses can help fund the event through different sponsorship levels; Meyers said he’s already raised an estimated $1,700.

Meyers is planning potential future events which will be open to veterans’ families as well as themselves. These include a family fishing day with live music later in the summer. Potential bowling nights or family dinners could also be in the works.

He can be reached for more information at 308-436-6643.