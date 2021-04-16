Village of Morrill sells baseball complex to school district

After a lot of back and forth between the Village of Morrill and Morrill Public Schools (MPS), the village board voted 3-1 at a March 25 special meeting to enter into a purchase agreement to sell the 10-acre Brownsfield property to MPS for $0.
The agreement comes a couple months after the board unexpectedly voted down the sale in December 2020, with some board members reasoning that the village wasn’t getting enough out of a proposed $5,000 sale. The future of baseball in the community was also of concern.
Previous concerns
Since the December meeting, MPS had begun to look at developing a different property at 511 E. Hamilton St. near the track and football field for a proposed agriculture education facility. That property wasn’t nearly as big as Brownsfield, coming in at only 3.2 acres, but superintendent Joe Sherwood said they didn’t want to continue pursuing Brownsfield if it caused too much tension in the community.
“If the Brownfield purchase is going to create an amount of community frustration or animosity, and even the village board can’t come to agreement on whether or not to let us purchase the property, then we should just focus on building on our currently owned property there by the track complex,” Sherwood said.
However, about a month after the school made the decision to develop the other property, it ran into another snag: an ordinance for animals within city limits.
At the Feb. 9 Village Board meeting, there was discussion about amending city ordinances and zoning restrictions to “revise restrictions related to the keeping of animals on school district property for the district’s curriculum or sponsored program,” according to meeting minutes. The current ordinance allowed for only four animals on the property at any given time with constant supervision and only for four nights a week.
According to the documents, village clerk Janine Schmidt had requested of Sherwood via email the number of animals the school anticipated having at the facility on Feb 5, but had not received communications back, so the discussion. On the March 9 meeting, Sherwood said he would get a number of animals at the next school board meeting.
Still, board members were wary of changing the ordinance, with discussion at the March meeting revolving around the vagueness of the proposed ordinance for where the animals could actually be kept. Village board members also received a lot of complaints from community members about the potential amendment to the ordinance, they said.
A special meeting called
At some point, a special meeting was called to discuss the ordinance further. Schmidt said village board chairman Tony Schuler told her to add a resolution to review, discuss and approve a Brownsfield purchase agreement to the agenda. The meeting took place March 25.
“I wasn’t a part of any of that,” Schmidt said. “All I know is I was asked to put it back on the agenda, and that three of their (Morrill Public School) school board members were going to attend our meeting, and they did.”
Multiple calls to Schuler for requests for comment were not returned as of press time.
According to meeting minutes, the village board, minus one member who was absent, decided not to move forward with the ordinance change allowing for more animals on the school district property due to too many complaints from the public and cited that the board has denied multiple requests to other citizens for allowing more animals within village limits.
Conversation then moved to the next item on the agenda: Brownsfield. Art Frerichs, Art Steiner and David Sherrod represented the Morrill Public School Board, and discussion was held to see if the district would still be interested in the Brownsfield property. Because Brownsfield lies outside village limits, it would not have the same restrictions for animals on the property.
After discussion among the village board about attempting to sell Brownsfield to the school again, the board voted 3-1 to adopt Resolution 21-01 to hand it over to the district for $0. Schuler was joined by board members Denise Sinner and Neal Hart, both of whom voted against the original purchase agreement in December.
The lone vote against the March resolution came from Paul Adams, who had originally voted in favor of the agreement in December. He said in the special meeting he wanted to put the property out to bid, a proposition that came up in previous meetings from other community members interested in the property.
Board member William Schmidt, who originally voted against the agreement in December, was absent from the special meeting.
Sherrod, who is the school board president, said he was slightly taken aback by the decision.
“I was a little surprised, but it all worked out in the end. And it’s a very generous donation that we’re extremely appreciative of,” he said.