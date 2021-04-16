Village of Morrill sells baseball complex to school district

After a lot of back and forth between the Village of Morrill and Morrill Public Schools (MPS), the village board voted 3-1 at a March 25 special meeting to enter into a purchase agreement to sell the 10-acre Brownsfield property to MPS for $0.

The agreement comes a couple months after the board unexpectedly voted down the sale in December 2020, with some board members reasoning that the village wasn’t getting enough out of a proposed $5,000 sale. The future of baseball in the community was also of concern.

Previous concerns

Since the December meeting, MPS had begun to look at developing a different property at 511 E. Hamilton St. near the track and football field for a proposed agriculture education facility. That property wasn’t nearly as big as Brownsfield, coming in at only 3.2 acres, but superintendent Joe Sherwood said they didn’t want to continue pursuing Brownsfield if it caused too much tension in the community.

“If the Brownfield purchase is going to create an amount of community frustration or animosity, and even the village board can’t come to agreement on whether or not to let us purchase the property, then we should just focus on building on our currently owned property there by the track complex,” Sherwood said.