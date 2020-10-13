Virtual form will allow candidates a chance to express their positions on issues

Ten individuals running for office in Scottsbluff will have the opportunity to state their positions when the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce hosts a virtual candidate forum Wednesday night.
Four candidates running for two seats on the Scottsbluff City Council have confirmed their participation, and five of the six individuals running for three Scottsbluff Board of Education seats have confirmed.
The school board candidate forum will begin at 6 p.m. and can be viewed live at https://youtu.be/_-zuZtAMTwo. The city council forum is expected to follow at 7 p.m. and can be viewed live at https://youtu.be/g9bQFDOcDr4. Links will be posted for viewing at a later time as well.
Questions have been formulated by a media panel and will not be provided to the candidates ahead of time. All candidates will be asked the same questions, specific for their office.
The Chamber’s Government Affairs committee organizes the candidate forums, and has done so for more than 20 years. Up until two years ago, all local candidates were asked to participate. Beginning in 2018, the forums were reduced to contested races only.
Chamber director Karen Anderson said the forums are a good way for voters to get to know the candidates.
“I think it’s important to know where they stand on issues, and how they present themselves and how they convey their message,” Anderson said. “It gives you a good opportunity to see what they would be like serving on the council or school board because they need to articulate where they stand on things.”
For the candidates, Anderson said, the experience can be educational as well.
“They too will learn the other candidates’ views,” Anderson said. “Presentation skills, that’s something that you do when you sit on council or a school board. You need to do your homework and know what the issues are.
“The other thing is if you don’t know something, it’s easy to admit you don’t know it. If you are new, new perspectives are important to come on those councils or boards, so you’ll know what you don’t know.”
Honing presentation skills through candidate forums can be helpful to those who may be new to the spotlight, Anderson said.
“I think it’s hard for candidates because, if they haven’t been out in front of people, it can kind of psych you out,” she said. “That’s important because when you’re on the board, they have open meetings, so you’ve got to be able to speak. The more you do it, I think it’s easier. You can be an introvert, but you can be a very effective leader. Leaders come in all sizes and shapes, introverts, extroverts.”
