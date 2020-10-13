Virtual form will allow candidates a chance to express their positions on issues

Ten individuals running for office in Scottsbluff will have the opportunity to state their positions when the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce hosts a virtual candidate forum Wednesday night.

Four candidates running for two seats on the Scottsbluff City Council have confirmed their participation, and five of the six individuals running for three Scottsbluff Board of Education seats have confirmed.

The school board candidate forum will begin at 6 p.m. and can be viewed live at https://youtu.be/_-zuZtAMTwo. The city council forum is expected to follow at 7 p.m. and can be viewed live at https://youtu.be/g9bQFDOcDr4. Links will be posted for viewing at a later time as well.

Questions have been formulated by a media panel and will not be provided to the candidates ahead of time. All candidates will be asked the same questions, specific for their office.

The Chamber’s Government Affairs committee organizes the candidate forums, and has done so for more than 20 years. Up until two years ago, all local candidates were asked to participate. Beginning in 2018, the forums were reduced to contested races only.

Chamber director Karen Anderson said the forums are a good way for voters to get to know the candidates.