Voters expected to consider sales tax to fund aquatic center

At the time of its closure, city officials cited large maintenance costs as making continued operation of the facility as cost-prohibitive. Some organizations took over operations of the facility, but none of those entities operated the facility for long. Remodeling of the Splash Arena was estimated at $7 million to $9 million, while Zac Karpf, president of the YMCA Board of Directors, placed construction of a new facility between $13 million and $15 million.

From previous attempts to pass LB 357, it seems that voters want more definition of the plans for using the funds raised by a sales tax. At this time, Rief said, plans are to hold a special meeting in January to establish the community’s desires for the needs that could be met with an aquatic center.

“The intention is to engage the community to see what they want to see in an aquatic center,” he said. “We’ll kind of put it together. And then, you know, based on what we have available for potential funding ... we can come up with something tangible that they can vote on.”

Some of the needs at Monday’s meeting included a competition pool for area swimmers that compete with community and school-based teams.