Voters expected to consider sales tax to fund aquatic center

Voters during the November 2022 General Election will weigh whether or not to support a half-cent sales tax with which Scottsbluff officials plan to fund the construction of an aquatic center.
The Scottsbluff City Council approved placing a measure on the ballot during Monday’s council meeting.
It won’t be the first time that the City of Scottsbluff has pursued imposing a sales and use tax, made possible since the passage of LB 357 in April 2012. Funds raised from such a tax must fund a public infrastructure project. The City of Scottsbluff made two prior attempts at passing an LB 357 tax.
In a 2018 attempt, Scottsbluff aimed at using funds raised to fund not only an aquatics center, but roads, pathway and stormwater improvements. In 2016, citizens rejected a proposed tax, again aimed at infrastructure projects like roads and bridges, solid waste management, storm water and water treatment works and systems.
Talks in the community about the possible need for an aquatic center have been occurring for years, with community groups and others hosting discussions and a group even presenting preliminary designs for construction of a facility between South Beltline Highway and the North Platte River to the council in August 2018. Phase I of that proposal was estimated to cost about $20 million, at that time.
Formal discussions between the City of Scottsbluff, the Scottsbluff Public Schools and the YMCA were made public earlier this year. In April 2021, the Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education hosted a joint meeting with the City of Scottsbluff and representatives from the YMCA. At that meeting, discussion was held about construction of an aquatic facility.
Since that meeting, Rief said, discussion has been ongoing, and Scottsbluff would own that facility with a partnership with the YMCA and the Scottsbluff Public Schools.
“We’re looking to garner some other community partnerships, but this was kind of the first step,” Rief said. “We have been in talks with other community partners.”
The City of Scottsbluff and Scottsbluff Public Schools had a similar partnership for operating the Splash Arena, which was owned by the Scottsbluff Public Schools but operated by the City of Scottsbluff. That facility closed in 2018 after years of back and forth between the two entities about funding costly repairs.
Rief said that he anticipated that any interlocal agreement between the three entities would be similar to the Splash Arena arrangement. Asked how the City of Scottsbluff plans to avoid some of the troubles that occurred in the Splash Arena arrangement, Rief said that from a legal standpoint, city officials continue to look into how long such agreements can last, according to statute.
At the time of its closure, city officials cited large maintenance costs as making continued operation of the facility as cost-prohibitive. Some organizations took over operations of the facility, but none of those entities operated the facility for long. Remodeling of the Splash Arena was estimated at $7 million to $9 million, while Zac Karpf, president of the YMCA Board of Directors, placed construction of a new facility between $13 million and $15 million.
From previous attempts to pass LB 357, it seems that voters want more definition of the plans for using the funds raised by a sales tax. At this time, Rief said, plans are to hold a special meeting in January to establish the community’s desires for the needs that could be met with an aquatic center.
“The intention is to engage the community to see what they want to see in an aquatic center,” he said. “We’ll kind of put it together. And then, you know, based on what we have available for potential funding ... we can come up with something tangible that they can vote on.”
Some of the needs at Monday’s meeting included a competition pool for area swimmers that compete with community and school-based teams.
“There are things that we have ideas about,” he said, “but ultimately, it is the citizens’ choice, and we want to make sure that they’re involved as part of that process.”
Rief said discussion has been had about a potential site, and several potential sites have been vetted. Proximity to schools, proximity to neighborhood, and walkability are some of the factors that are being considered. Scottsbluff won’t commit to a possible site until passage of sales tax measure.
“We don’t want to totally commit and we’re not going to commit and buy something before we get to that point,” he said. At the April meeting, officials discussed that a potential site would require eight to 10 acres.
If the LB 357 tax were passed, Rief said, the City of Scottsbluff would bond to fund construction of the project. He doesn’t anticipate that construction would be able to start until spring of 2023, and it would take 18 to 24 months to build a facility. A facility opening in the fall of 2024 seems to be a reasonable timeline, he said.
Scottsbluff officials and city council members would be prevented from lobbying for passage of a sales tax so volunteers will be sought to lead a campaign, much like the Scottsbluff Public Schools did for passage of a $30 million bond issue in November 2014. Anyone interested in being involved in that issue can contact any of the three entities, the YMCA, the Scottsbluff Public Schools or City of Scottsbluff, Rief said.