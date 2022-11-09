Voters say 'No' to Scottsbluff Aquatic Center; changes in boards, councils seen

Results in Scotts Bluff County were slow to roll in Tuesday, with final tallies not released until after 3:40 a.m. All results are preliminary until confirmed by the canvassing board, which meets to confirm the election results 10 days after the vote.

Key races in the county were decided by voters.

Voters weighed whether or not to support a half-cent sales tax to support the construction of a Scottsbluff Aquatic Center. Voters gave a "No" on the proposal, with 1,700 people voting against the tax compared to 1,559 voting against it.

In the Gering School Board race, voters selected three candidates from a pool of six. Incumbent Brian Copsey held onto his seat, with a vote of 1,302. Greg Trautman and John Maser will take new roles on the board, with votes of 1,541 and 1,280, respectively. Vote tallies for other candidates were: Kolene Woodward, 1,059; Justin Reinmuth, 1,175; and Krista Baird, 1,250.

In the Scottsbluff School Board race, incumbent Mark Lang was the top vote-getter, with 2,976 people voting to support him retaining his seat. Tory Schwartz and Ralph Paez will be new faces on the school board, with votes of 2,868 for Schwartz and 2,061 to support Paez. Candidate Eliseo "Chico" De Los Santos received 2,017 votes.

The City of Gering will be lead by a new mayor, as current Mayor Tony Kaufman chose not to run for re-election. Voters decided that mayor will be Kent Ewing, casting 1,532 votes to support him. Candidate Eldon Hubbard garnered 815 votes in the race.

Gering voters also elected to return Rebecca Shields to the council, giving the Ward I candidate 449 votes. Candidate Anthony Mason received 276 votes.

In the City of Scottsbluff, Jeanne McKerrigan, who currently serves as mayor, will retain her seat, with 1,451 votes while the other candidate, Nathan Green, has been unseated with 1,305 votes cast to support him. New council members will be Betsy Vidlak and Matt Salomon, with 1,349 votes and 1,512 votes, respectively. Votes cast for other candidates were: Chris Miller, 918, and Eugene Batt, 1,309.

In the City of Mitchell, the vote tally is close, likely meaning that a recount could occur, a scenario that has happened in the past in the rural town. Candidate Paul Murrell received just four votes more than current mayor Brian Taylor, with 198 votes cast for Murrell and 194 cast for Taylor. The Star-Herald will follow up with the Scotts Bluff County Clerk to see if any recounts are expected to occur.

Stay with starherald.com for more election coverage on the regional, state and national level.