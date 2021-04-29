Voting underway to name Gering sports complex

The City of Gering in partnership with Twin Cities Development Association, Inc. (TCD), has opened voting for the City of Gering’s new softball/baseball sports complex.

Voting can be done at https://s.surveyplanet.com/iFtwP7Hu9, Facebook@gering.org or at Twin Cities Development, as well as under “News” at the City of Gering’s website at www.gering.org. The deadline for voting is Monday, May 3, at 5 p.m.

The winning name will be announced on May 6.

If you have any questions please contact Michelle Coolidge at 308-633-2898.