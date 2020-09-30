WallBuilders founder David Barton coming to Mitchell

David Barton, a conservative evangelical author and founder of WallBuilders, will speak at the Mitchell Events Center on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m.
Barton will speak about constitutional issues, including the government’s authority to mandate masks, as well as faith issues, according to Scotts Bluff County GOP chairwoman Kolene Woodward.
Woodward told the Star-Herald that Barton had expressed interest in coming to Scotts Bluff County for a while. She said Barton visited Goshen County two years ago.
“I asked him if he would come across the border and speak in Nebraska,” Woodward said. ”And he said ‘Yes, I try to come to this part of the country every couple of years’.”
Barton is known for his interpretation that America was founded as a Christian nation, a belief supporters praise and opponents detest.
The event was scheduled for Sept. 12 but rescheduled due to COVID-19, according to Woodward.
Tickets cost $25 for adults and $5 for high school students, according to Woodward. The reduced price for high schoolers is by design.
She said she hopes teenagers will take advantage of the opportunity to see Barton with the reduced pricing. Woodward said the underwriters supported the reduced price of the high schooler tickets. She said that those donors wished to remain anonymous.
Scotts Bluff County GOP paid a speaking fee and traveling fee to Barton, Woodward said. On the Wall builder’s website, Barton charges $1,500 to travel to locations and requires “a love offering or honorarium (amount at your discretion).”
