WATCH LIVE: Four gubernatorial candidates participate in debate

Nebraska Public Media will host an hour-long debate with four of the Republican candidates who are running for the 2022 Nebraska governor’s race. Debate participants include Falls City agri-businessman Charles Herbster; state senator Brett Lindstrom; Breland Ridenour from Omaha; and former state senator Theresa Thibodeau.

The Star-Herald is among media broadcasting the debate on Facebook pages and websites. You can view the debate here or on Facebook, www.facebook.com/ScottsbluffStarHerald.

