WATCH LIVE: Four gubernatorial candidates participate in debate

Nebraska Public Media will host an hour-long debate with four of the Republican candidates who are running for the 2022 Nebraska governor’s race. Debate participants include Falls City agri-businessman Charles Herbster; state senator Brett Lindstrom; Breland Ridenour from Omaha; and former state senator Theresa Thibodeau. The Star-Herald is among media broadcasting the debate on Facebook pages and websites. You can view the debate here or on Facebook, www.facebook.com/ScottsbluffStarHerald.
2022 candidates for Nebraska governor
Jim Pillen (R)
ILLUSTRATION BY CHARLOTTE HIGGINS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Charles Herbster (R)
ILLUSTRATION BY CHARLOTTE HIGGINS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Brett Lindstrom (R)
ILLUSTRATION BY CHARLOTTE HIGGINS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Theresa Thibodeau (R)
ILLUSTRATION BY CHARLOTTE HIGGINS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Breland Ridenour (R)
ILLUSTRATION BY CHARLOTTE HIGGINS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Michael Connely (R)
ILLUSTRATION BY CHARLOTTE HIGGINS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Carol Blood (D)
ILLUSTRATION BY CHARLOTTE HIGGINS, THE WORLD-HERALD
