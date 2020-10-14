 Skip to main content
WATCH LIVE: Scottsbluff school board, council candidates to present views during forum
WATCH LIVE: Scottsbluff school board, council candidates to present views during forum

The Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce's Government Affairs committee will host a virtual candidate forum tonight.

School board candidates will take the stage at 6 p.m.

CANDIDATES FORUM: Scottsbluff School Board

Scottsbluff City Council candidates will take the stage at 7 p.m.

CANDIDATES FORUM: Scottsbluff City Council

Brewer, Storer face off in debate
Brewer, Storer face off in debate

  • Updated

Tonya Store and Tom Brewer debated at Alliance High School Performing Arts Center to state their case why they are the best choice for the 43rd district legislative seat.

