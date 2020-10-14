WATCH LIVE: Scottsbluff school board, council candidates to present views during forum

The Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce's Government Affairs committee will host a virtual candidate forum tonight.
School board candidates will take the stage at 6 p.m.
CANDIDATES FORUM: Scottsbluff School Board
Scottsbluff City Council candidates will take the stage at 7 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
CANDIDATES FORUM: Scottsbluff City Council
Read more:
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.