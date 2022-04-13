WATCH NOW: Donald Trump Jr. visits Gering to campaign for Nebraska governor candidate Charles Herbster

Donald Trump Jr., son of former President Donald Trump, stumped for gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster in Gering Wednesday. Trump Jr. said he and his father both endorse Herbster, one of nine Republicans running for the office, to be Nebraska’s next governor.

Trump Jr. spoke to an audience of nearly 500 people packed into the Gering Civic Center.

“I heard some of Charles’s competition had similar rallies and around three people showed up, so it reminded us of the Joe Biden rallies,” he said.

Trump Jr. spent much of his presentation criticizing foreign and domestic policy decisions of the Biden administration, particularly its pullout from Afghanistan in 2021. He said Biden was being used as a scapegoat for unpopular policies pushed by congressional Democrats.

“I don’t have to tell you guys what we promised and what we delivered,” he said of his father’s policies while in office. “Normally, I go to states where it’s a little bit more neutral and I can do the I-told-you-so tour but I don’t have to say that here because you’ve got it all along. But what’s most shocking is how quickly they’ve destroyed it.”

He mentioned high inflation rates and gas prices and supply chain shortages as symptoms of “Democrat incompetency.”

Trump Jr. also criticized campaign decisions of other candidates for Nebraska’s governorship as well as other Republicans who he said were unwilling to fight against Democrats.

“If you have a Mitt Romney-type as the governor of Nebraska, you might as well have a Democrat,” he said. “... You’ve seen the difference good governors make. You’ve seen what’s happened in the last few years as bad governors would trample your rights, your freedoms, everything that we hold dear in our country. That’s why I’m supporting Charles Herbster.”

Herbster spent several minutes before Trump Jr. came onstage to promote his campaign to the crowd.

“As I’ve crossed the state, I’ve talked about the fact that our faith, our freedom and our families are under attack in America, and we’re going to change that with all the elections in November 2022,” the candidate said.

In his speech, Herbster rallied against illegal immigration and in support of election integrity. He said he supported changing Nebraska’s tax structure and promoting trade schools and community college programs.

Educating young people will help keep them in the state, he said. Herbster said his “number one goal is to grow this state.”

If elected, he said, he’d manage the state like he has built and managed businesses in the past. He claimed the country of China would not be allowed to buy land in Nebraska. Herbster added that America’s adversaries are looking to take over production of domestic food supply.

”If they get control of the food supply production and technology, it’s over. We cannot let that happen and I assure you I’m going to be on the forefront every day, fighting that,” he said.

Trump Jr. said the country needs more politicians who do not need to be politicians in office. Herbster is a farmer and businessmen and has not held elected office, though he was appointed by Trump Jr.’s father to his Agriculture and Rural Advisory Committee.

“I will be a different type of governor because I’m not a politician, and I’m not going to spend my time sitting in my office in Lincoln,” Herbster said. “I’m doing one political stint in my life, and that’s to lead the state and be the CEO of Nebraska to make Nebraska great again.”

If elected, he said, he would meet directly with constituents and not send people in his stead.

Those in attendance came from across the Panhandle. They included elected officials, political candidates, farmers and veterans. Some were members of the Scotts Bluff County GOP. Many came to see Trump Jr. and had items autographed by him after his speech, though several came out to support Herbster as well.

“I am interested in voting for him (Herbster) because I’ve known him since way back in the ‘80s. ... He was a good, honest person then and he’s not a politician. I’m interested in somebody who’s not a politician,” Lonnie Frimann, of Scottsbluff, said.

He said there was plenty of interest in Herbster’s campaign judging by the amount of people in attendance.

Other members of the crowd came because they wanted to see if Herbster would be a good candidate to vote for in the primaries.

“We were Trump supporters,” Karen Petersen, of Bayard, said. “I have a couple questions for Herbster I’m hoping will be answered.”

She said she wanted to exercise due diligence and check out the different candidates.

The Gering event lasted around an hour and a half. It was the first of three Trump Jr. and Herbster campaign stops hosted on Wednesday. Following the meet and greet there, they traveled to North Platte and Grand Island.

