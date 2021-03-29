WATCH NOW: Long-time Scottbluff manager setting sail on retirement — again

Rick Kuckkahn has officially retired. This time for good, he said.

On Monday, the City of Scottsbluff held an impromptu surprise party for the long-time Scottsbluff City manager. For the past year, Kuckkahn served as interim city manager for the City of Scottsbluff. He returned to the position after retiring in 2016 from a nearly two-decade career managing municipalities. Earlier this year, the Scottsbluff City Council hired Dustin Rief to replace Kuckkahn.

The surprise party at city hall was a quiet affair in semi-casual dress. Kuckhaun wore his signature hoodie and white tennis shoes even as he chowed on a cake that read, “Bon Voyage, Rick!”

“Thank you guys, this is really sweet,” Kuckkahn said. “I was going to try and sneak out the back door.”

Kuckkahn leaves behind a city he said is “in good hands.” In a recent interview, Kuckakahn told the Star-Herald that budget passage was among his top accomplishments in his interim year.

“The landfill is another that was kind of mired up, I guess I’ll say, for whatever reason, but we’ve got that on a path now to get the issue moving forward and opening options up,” he told the Star-Herald.