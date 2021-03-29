WATCH NOW: Long-time Scottbluff manager setting sail on retirement — again

Rick Kuckkahn has officially retired. This time for good, he said.
On Monday, the City of Scottsbluff held an impromptu surprise party for the long-time Scottsbluff City manager. For the past year, Kuckkahn served as interim city manager for the City of Scottsbluff. He returned to the position after retiring in 2016 from a nearly two-decade career managing municipalities. Earlier this year, the Scottsbluff City Council hired Dustin Rief to replace Kuckkahn.
The surprise party at city hall was a quiet affair in semi-casual dress. Kuckhaun wore his signature hoodie and white tennis shoes even as he chowed on a cake that read, “Bon Voyage, Rick!”
“Thank you guys, this is really sweet,” Kuckkahn said. “I was going to try and sneak out the back door.”
Kuckkahn leaves behind a city he said is “in good hands.” In a recent interview, Kuckakahn told the Star-Herald that budget passage was among his top accomplishments in his interim year.
“The landfill is another that was kind of mired up, I guess I’ll say, for whatever reason, but we’ve got that on a path now to get the issue moving forward and opening options up,” he told the Star-Herald.
Kuckkahn plans to return to his home state of Wisconsin now that he’s retired again. An avid sailor, Kuckkahn talked about sailing down the Mississippi River into the Gulf of Mexico and back around the east coast and into the Great Lakes.