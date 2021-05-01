 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: More drone footage of Terrytown water tower coming down
Andrew Smith shot video of the process of removing the Terrytown water tower Thursday.

Local man, Andrew Smith, shared more drone footage of the Terrytown water tower coming down on Thursday. Smith observed the process from start to finish.

The tower had a long history in the community, placed there in the 1940s when former state legislator Terry Carpenter founded the community.

