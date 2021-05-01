WATCH NOW: More drone footage of Terrytown water tower coming down
Nebraska’s newest political party Legal Marijuana NOW (LMN) is hosting a celebration rally in Scottsbluff on Saturday, May 1.
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster made a stop in Scottsbluff Tuesday with former President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway. He visited with the Star-Herald Wednesday about his campaign.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts had a bone to pick with some of the members of the Legislature this week.
The City of Gering in partnership with Twin Cities Development Association, Inc. (TCD), has opened voting for the City of Gering’s new softbal…
The Legacy of the Plains Museum offers several educational programs to area school districts as well as various family-oriented events during …
The Scotts Bluff County Offices will be closed on Friday, April 30 in observance of the Arbor Day holiday.
Though Scotts Bluff County 911 director Tyler Rexus is looking for a commitment to a plan to upgrade the county's radio system, local entities are looking for more details about the plan before committing.
Torrington Police Department is currently investigating a homicide, arson and vehicle theft that occurred Tuesday.
After his first 45 days, Scottsbluff City Manager Dustin Rief had a lot to say about his new community.
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners are standing by the Stegall Road project.