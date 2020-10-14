 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Scottsbluff school board, council candidates to present views during forum
0 comments
breaking top story

WATCH NOW: Scottsbluff school board, council candidates to present views during forum

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce's Government Affairs committee will host a virtual candidate forum tonight.

School board candidates will take the stage at 6 p.m.

CANDIDATES FORUM: Scottsbluff School Board

Scottsbluff City Council candidates will take the stage at 7 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

CANDIDATES FORUM: Scottsbluff City Council

Read more: 

 

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News