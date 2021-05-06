WATCH NOW: Valley celebrates National Day of Prayer

On April 17, 1952, President Harry Truman signed a bill proclaiming the National Day of Prayer into law. President Ronald Reagan amended the law in 1988, designating the first Thursday of May each year as the National Day of Prayer.

Thirty-six years later, the tradition is still going strong in the North Platte Valley. The mayors of Gering, Scottsbluff and Terrytown held the annual prayer breakfast for the community Thursday, May 6.

The event was led by the mayors, with contemporary Christian music performed by Summit College students and prayers led by Rev. Dr. Tyson Lambertson from The Rock Church and Pastor Tim Hebbert from Gering Zion Church.

The guest speaker for the event was Pastor Scott Mathis, who had served at Mitchell Berean Church for 19 years before starting SONrise Church in Torrington, Wyoming, in 2011 and then becoming the president of the Berean Fellowship of Churches in 2016.

In line with the event’s theme of “Love, Life and Liberty,” Mathis’ message began with a short history lesson on President Abraham Lincoln’s faith in the midst of the Civil War and transitioned into a discussion on Christian persecution, the hardships everyone has faced within the last year and how Christians should rise above it all to help others know Jesus Christ.