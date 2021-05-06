WATCH NOW: Valley celebrates National Day of Prayer

On April 17, 1952, President Harry Truman signed a bill proclaiming the National Day of Prayer into law. President Ronald Reagan amended the law in 1988, designating the first Thursday of May each year as the National Day of Prayer.
Thirty-six years later, the tradition is still going strong in the North Platte Valley. The mayors of Gering, Scottsbluff and Terrytown held the annual prayer breakfast for the community Thursday, May 6.
The event was led by the mayors, with contemporary Christian music performed by Summit College students and prayers led by Rev. Dr. Tyson Lambertson from The Rock Church and Pastor Tim Hebbert from Gering Zion Church.
The guest speaker for the event was Pastor Scott Mathis, who had served at Mitchell Berean Church for 19 years before starting SONrise Church in Torrington, Wyoming, in 2011 and then becoming the president of the Berean Fellowship of Churches in 2016.
In line with the event’s theme of “Love, Life and Liberty,” Mathis’ message began with a short history lesson on President Abraham Lincoln’s faith in the midst of the Civil War and transitioned into a discussion on Christian persecution, the hardships everyone has faced within the last year and how Christians should rise above it all to help others know Jesus Christ.
“There is a purity amongst persecuting Christians that is unbelievable. Their willingness to suffer, their willingness to stand for Christ, no matter the cost, is something that we are facing,” he said. “Are you a person who doesn’t just come to a prayer breakfast, but actually prays? Prays for the lost friends at your work. Prays in such a way that you begin to love your enemies. Prays in such a way that you get to know the heart of God and his great passionate pursuit and love for lost people. And therefore, you’re not a Christian who just condemns and criticizes, that you’re a Christ-one who has prayed and interceded with the living God of the Universe in such a way that you begin to love people, not criticize the culture.”
Mathis said from the beginning he wasn’t there to “play games.” He wanted to get his point across that in order for Christians to bring more people to the church, they need to have their hearts changed and touched by God first.
“I’ve asked the Spirit of the Living God and praise Jesus Christ from the dead, that … you would encounter the living God who loves you today, in such a way that when I get done speaking … you would leave this place transformed more into the image of Jesus Christ,” he said.
He left the stage challenging the people in attendance to surrender their lives to God so that He could use them to bring others closer to their Savior.
This annual prayer breakfast meant something different for each of the mayors.
Terrytown Mayor Chris Perales said he came to the event hoping to receive a little more direction for his life.
“I actually wasn’t going to come this morning,” he said. “But this week, I got a call from a friend whose brother died in an accident and changed my mind to come in and be with this group. (I’ve been) looking for a little bit more spiritual guidance.”
For Scottsbluff Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan, it was a good opportunity to recognize religious leaders of the community.
“I think it’s good to involve our religious leaders to light up our community and show them that they have a place as well in our community, and they have the government support.”
Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman said it’s a long-standing tradition that he believed was important for keeping the communities tied together.
“Our community is one that I think finds some common ground. This is something that’s been passionate for several mayors, and it’s been passed on down,” he said. “It’s OK that we pray for our communities and pray for our leaders and come together and do that. So, we try to provide a safe place to do that, and we’re not pushing one denomination over the other. This was a place that everyone can come and just pray.”
That’s exactly what they did at 7 a.m. Thursday. They brought the communities together to pray and grow closer to Jesus Christ. As Hebbert closed the event in prayer, he asked the people, “Did you come for breakfast? Or did you come to be fed?”