We need your help and input

We Nebraskans will be casting our ballots for a new governor this year. On the Republican side of the ballot a number of candidates are battling to win the May primary and get their names on the November ballot.

These candidates are trying to get their messages out as to why you should cast your vote for them.

Their campaigns define the images and issues – probably not entirely without polling data. But they are trying to tell us what they think we think matters (if you can follow that).

We want to try something a little different. We want to find out what issues in the gubernatorial race matter most to you. So we're launching a statewide, unscientific poll to see what's on the minds of Nebraskans.

We're not trying to figure out what Nebraskans think is the answer to tax reform, but how important is it. How important immigration is, rural-urban tension, and a number of other things.

We want to know what Nebraskans care about, and then we want to help Nebraskans get answers to how, specifically, candidates prioritize and would solve issues.

We hope to see how different issues matter differently depending on where and how folks live.

If you're reading this in print, you can snap a photo of the QR code at the end of this column on your smartphone, and you'll be linked to the survey or you can go to https://nebraskapapers.survey.fm/nebraska-citizen-survey.

Either way we hope to hear from you. The survey will be open through March 15. Your responses will help us have a more substantive discussion about what we need as we elect the top executive in this state in November.

