Here’s a recap of key spending items primarily affecting western Nebraska or introduced by the region’s five state senators in the Legislature’s 2023-25 two-year budget package.
Senators sent the budget to Gov. Jim Pillen Thursday.
- $20 million over two years for a variety of upgrades and reconstructions at Fort Robinson State Park near Crawford. Key projects will include improvements to the Post Playhouse and lodging room interiors; reconstruction of the 1874 post bakery and an officers’ quarters for more lodging; and possibly another rebuilt structure to honor the 9th U.S. Cavalry, an all-Black “Buffalo Soldiers” unit stationed at the fort from 1885 to 1898.
- $10 million to help Kimball and other Panhandle cities with infrastructure projects, if needed when workers temporarily move to the region to replace Minuteman III nuclear missiles and upgrade their silos. Gering Sen. Brian Hardin led the push to provide state help if federal help for affected cities proves insufficient.
- $574.5 million set aside from cash reserves to revive and finish the 1894 Perkins County Canal. That’s on top of $53.5 million approved in 2022 to invoke the 1923 South Platte River Compact and build the canal from near Ovid, Colorado, into Keith County.
- $10 million in state matching funds to help rebuild the fire-destroyed Nebraska National Forest 4-H Camp near Halsey. Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte sponsored the effort, which will require private fund-raising to supplement insurance payouts from the October fire and access the state funds.
- Legal language better enabling Nebraska’s six behavioral health regions to reallocate parts of their budgets to meet emerging needs. Jacobson originated the push for the language, which affects Scottsbluff-based Region I and North Platte-based Region II.
- $150,000 a year for two years to help repay rural lawyers’ student loans, a spending item introduced by Sen. Teresa Ibach of Sumner.