Westmoor Pool expected to be open in 2021

When the 2020-21 City of Scottsbluff budget was introduced at a special meeting Wednesday, it included funds that would allow Westmoor Pool to open next summer.

The pool remained closed this summer amid concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. If the pool is to open again in 2021, there is work that needs to be done. Talks during public city council meetings have raised the question of replacing the facility — or at least part of it — with a more traditional pool rather than the water park that currently exists with slides and lazy river on the east side of the pool. Technically, Westmoor is two pools with the west side zero-depth pool being considered separately for insurance and regulatory matters. As such, it also comes with greater staffing needs than a traditional pool.

In the 2020-21 budget, the usual operating costs for the pool are included along with $100,000 intended to fix some of the issues with the current pool.

“There is a lot of work that needs to be done there,” parks manager Rick Deeds said. “I don’t know how in-depth they want to get into it, but ($100,000) would be a really good starting point. We’ve got some slides that need to get repaired, and the fiberglass in those slides needs regelling and recoating, which is a large, huge expense. Then, of course, the tubs themselves, there is some work that needs to be done there on some of the cracks and some of the leeching of the concrete that needs to get repaired.”

Interim city manager Rick Kuckkahn told the city council he is confident that there will be no financial issues with opening the pool in 2021, even if the $100,000 allotment is exceeded.