Westmoor Pool expected to be open in 2021

When the 2020-21 City of Scottsbluff budget was introduced at a special meeting Wednesday, it included funds that would allow Westmoor Pool to open next summer.
The pool remained closed this summer amid concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. If the pool is to open again in 2021, there is work that needs to be done. Talks during public city council meetings have raised the question of replacing the facility — or at least part of it — with a more traditional pool rather than the water park that currently exists with slides and lazy river on the east side of the pool. Technically, Westmoor is two pools with the west side zero-depth pool being considered separately for insurance and regulatory matters. As such, it also comes with greater staffing needs than a traditional pool.
In the 2020-21 budget, the usual operating costs for the pool are included along with $100,000 intended to fix some of the issues with the current pool.
“There is a lot of work that needs to be done there,” parks manager Rick Deeds said. “I don’t know how in-depth they want to get into it, but ($100,000) would be a really good starting point. We’ve got some slides that need to get repaired, and the fiberglass in those slides needs regelling and recoating, which is a large, huge expense. Then, of course, the tubs themselves, there is some work that needs to be done there on some of the cracks and some of the leeching of the concrete that needs to get repaired.”
Interim city manager Rick Kuckkahn told the city council he is confident that there will be no financial issues with opening the pool in 2021, even if the $100,000 allotment is exceeded.
“If we do run into some unforeseen problem, we do have contingency,” Kuckkahn said. “What I’m saying here is that the orders of magnitude with this money, we’re going to get that pool open next year. I have no question or no concern about that. We’ll get it open next season on time, assuming we can get lifeguards in place. That’s probably the most difficult part of this whole deal is getting enough lifeguards for that place. ...
“(Deeds) says that the zero-depth entry area is fine. We can keep that and run that. It’s the slide and the lazy river that are causing some problems. If there is anything that would be a question next year, it would be the slide because (Deeds) has said that there would be some needed repairs on that fiberglass. Worst case scenario, you have a lazy river and a zero-depth entry and the slide would be, for at least a year, closed down.”
Kuckkahn said the slide could still be repaired, but there are few companies that do the work and response has not been good.
There has been discussion about replacing all or part of the pool, however that will have to wait for future years, according to finance director Liz Hilyard. Consultation with the city’s bond council showed comparable projects in Nebraska communities ranging from $2-3 million on the small side up to nearly $6 million. The council indicated that a suitable pool for a community the size of Scottsbluff would come in the range of $6-8 million.
“We don’t have the debt capacity to do that on a 5-year or a 7-year term,” Hilyard told the city council. “This is like a 10- to 15-year type of payoff, and that would be tight for our budget. So, big decision, and that’s going to tie up your debt capacity for quite some time because this is just a general obligation debt. We don’t have a utility fund to support the payoff of that debt, so it is a big decision.”
For an indoor pool, Hilyard said indications are that the costs would run into the $14-15 million range, and the city does not have the debt capacity for that “in any way, shape, or form.”
Kuckkahn also said the question of replacing the pool would be a discussion for future years. Instead, the current focus is on being able to open again next summer.
“Getting that pool open next season is not going to be a problem,” he said. “We don’t have to budget separate money for that. Everything will run much the same as it was last year and the year before and the year before, to that will just be a continuation.”