Following are excerpts of comments by western Nebraska state senators during Wednesday’s first-round debate on Legislative Bill 626, the Nebraska Heartbeat Act. All five voted "yes" to break a filibuster and then to give the bill first-round approval.

Sen. Brian Hardin, Gering, District 48:

“Since Roe (v. Wade in 1973), 200,000 babies have died in Nebraska, 10% of our entire state population. … In the 42 weeks since Dobbs (v. Jackson Women's Health Organization) overruled Roe last June 24, the day we could have provided greater protections for preborn children, 1,800 babies or more have lost their lives to abortion in Nebraska.

“The Nebraska Heartbeat Act is an opportunity for a generational win, one that people will be able to look back on as a moment in history where a profound shift took place in the state of Nebraska. We can stop the abandonment of women to abortion, protect unborn human beings from violence and take a step toward the restoration of public confidence in the integrity of the medical profession. A baby with a beating heart deserves to be protected. We envision a Nebraska where every life is celebrated, valued and protected.”

Sen. Steve Erdman, Bayard, District 47:

“Sen. (Jane) Raybould said we should care for the least (among us). I agree with her. I agree with her. But she’s got the definition wrong. Those who we should care for are the babies. It’s not the mother. It’s not those who are choosing to have an abortion. It’s the babies. It’s the babies. This is about a heartbeat. This is about a human life.

“Doctors have taken an oath to do no intentional harm. ‘To do no intentional harm’ – what does that mean? If you are a medical professional and you hear a heartbeat, there’s only one conclusion you can draw from that, and (it’s) that it’s a life.

“This is not medical care, killing someone. I don’t know who we think we are, that we can choose to be God. God created those people. They deserve a chance.”

Sen. Teresa Ibach, Sumner, District 44:

“As a mother of triplets, I am pro-life. I believe this is a discussion that we should be having, because to me, there clearly is a compelling government in regulating the practice of abortion.

“Personally, our current law allowing abortion up to 20 weeks is excessive … At this stage of pregnancy, the fetus has a beating heart, the curve of its spine has developed, the fetus has a face and their arms and legs are waving. … To me, to abort a baby is unthinkable and we should be protecting these children.”

Sen. Mike Jacobson, North Platte, District 42:

“Human life is the most precious thing in the world. How any of us can think that a child – an unborn child – is not precious is truly beyond me.

“I remember when Julie and I were first married. It’s one of the happiest days of your life. But, you know, the one that rivals that is the day your first child’s born.

“But, you know, in our case, it was a long journey because in our case we had multiple miscarriages. I remember going to the hospital with Julie when we were told the news that she miscarried, that she had to go through a D&C (dilation and curettage) – and the pain that went with that process.

“But we kept trying, we kept doing that, and ultimately we got to the point to where we got past the first trimester and we were going to have a baby.

“And then I’ll never forget that fateful night when Julie woke up in the middle of the night having cramps. …

“John was 24 weeks. He weighed a pound and 12 ounces. He looked like a GI Joe doll. He was a perfect child. And he was a fighter. … And John lived for five weeks and died on our 10th wedding anniversary. …

“No one’s going to convince me that my son didn’t deserve to live. No one’s going to tell me that he was part of tissue. He’s buried in Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. I can take you out there and show you …

“We need to protect human life. What kind of a society are we when we say that human life is not worth protecting? And that means every human life. This is not a health care issue. How can it be health care when when the perfect result is you take a life? That’s not health care.

“This is a good bill. Pass it.”