With increased valuations issued, property protests are a certainty in Scotts Bluff County

There will be people who don’t understand the proper procedures for filing a protest, he said, and officials will have to work through that. “But when folks show up here and they say, ‘Well, I don’t have any comparables, I just think it’s too high. We need more than that, because that puts all the decision back on us to try to figure out, is it too high, is it not, what information do we have, what information do we not have. ... So then it’s up to us to come up with something.”