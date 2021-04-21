Women leading Kimball recall of mayor halt effort, cite backlash

Her decision to withdraw was made based on similar reasons that Sisk outlined in a video statement she posted to Facebook on April 9. Sisk said she received a lot of backlash for her role in the recall effort, so she decided to step away from it.

“I knew that some people were going to be really mad, but I genuinely thought that good would prevail. What I learned is that most often good doesn’t, because mean people are really, really, really mean, and I also learned that sometimes being strong is knowing when enough is enough. This wasn’t my fight. Even though I have specific instances in which the mayor wronged me personally, this wasn’t my fight. I’m sorry. I am so very sorry for the vast silent majority of whom this withdrawal decision disappoints. … This recall is not a mistake. In my heart of hearts, this recall is not a mistake, but my involvement in it in this time in my life is.”