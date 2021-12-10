Wyoming redistricting depends on Goshen County

The Wyoming Legislature is engaged in an intense round of negotiations to determine the shape of their legislative districts.
Two statewide maps have been created which would determine how the House districts are created. They are named after the legislators who proposed them.
The plan from State Sen. Ogden Driskill incorporates all of the suggestions from various region’s submittals. State Rep. Dan Zwonitzer’s plan focuses on evenly populated districts.
State Rep. Shelly Duncan, whose District 05 includes western Goshen County and most of Torrington, said the Zwonitzer map is more likely to pass.
“The basic difference between the two is the Driskill map was out of deviation,” Duncan said.
Each house district must fall within 5% of 9,614 people. Hitting that number exactly would allot the same amount of people to each of the state’s 60 house districts. The Driskill proposal would require almost every region to be reworked.
The Zwonitzer plan, on the other hand, fixes most of those problems.
“Even if Goshen County isn’t ideal in the Zwonitzer map,” Duncan said, “the rest of the map is within the statewide percentage.”
In this plan, Duncan would represent the northern half of Goshen County. This would include all of Torrington. The southern part would join with eastern Laramie County in District 10.
Driskill’s map would have most of Goshen County join with Niobrara County to the north in District 02. The southernmost part would stretch along the path of the North Platte River to connect Torrington, Lingle and Fort Laramie in District 05.
There were still issues to be ironed out in Zwonitzer’s plan, so the legislature passed three amendments to it.
One of these amendments was for Goshen County’s districts to be entirely separate from Laramie County. A long strip of the eastern side of the county has been in the same district as eastern Laramie County since the last redistricting.
Some Goshen County residents feel the Laramie County locales aren’t communities of interest, so they should be separated.
“They’ve felt a little disenfranchised over the last 10 years,” Duncan said.
Goshen County itself has more than 12,000 people, some 200 more than even the highest deviation would allow. Therefore, it couldn’t be a district all unto itself. This is where the second amendment for the Zwonitzer map comes into play.
This amendment allows counties in Regions Six and Seven to rework their boundaries so they fit within the deviation limit. These two regions include all of eastern Wyoming except for Laramie County.
So part of Goshen County will end up in at least one additional district. “Whether north or west, we don’t know yet,” Duncan said. “...It all depends on what those lines are and how they look in the north.”
Duncan said the regions will soon have their third meeting to fix their district borders. The final submission should be in place before Dec. 14.
The third Zwonitzer amendment dealt with the district boundaries around Riverton, in Fremont County. As it stands, the plan would split Riverton’s District 55 into three noncontiguous sections. The revisions need to make it whole again.
The amendments need to be finalized before the new year. One legislative map must be advanced by then. Otherwise, the boundary decisions will head to the courts.
Duncan said a revised Zwonitzer plan would be the best for the communities she serves. Having most of the county together would be essential. “That’s what we’re going to fight for,” she said, “but we’re still a long ways from this being over.”