Wyoming redistricting depends on Goshen County

This amendment allows counties in Regions Six and Seven to rework their boundaries so they fit within the deviation limit. These two regions include all of eastern Wyoming except for Laramie County.

So part of Goshen County will end up in at least one additional district. “Whether north or west, we don’t know yet,” Duncan said. “...It all depends on what those lines are and how they look in the north.”

Duncan said the regions will soon have their third meeting to fix their district borders. The final submission should be in place before Dec. 14.

The third Zwonitzer amendment dealt with the district boundaries around Riverton, in Fremont County. As it stands, the plan would split Riverton’s District 55 into three noncontiguous sections. The revisions need to make it whole again.

The amendments need to be finalized before the new year. One legislative map must be advanced by then. Otherwise, the boundary decisions will head to the courts.

Duncan said a revised Zwonitzer plan would be the best for the communities she serves. Having most of the county together would be essential. “That’s what we’re going to fight for,” she said, “but we’re still a long ways from this being over.”

