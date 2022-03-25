GPS speech therapists Hendrickson, Connell build confidence in communication

In Lea Hendrickson’s classroom, students can often be found playing with dinosaurs, eating cereal or watching themselves in the mirror. While these activities might not seem very educational, they are actually quite intentional in the area that Hendrickson teaches.

Hendrickson is one of three speech-language pathologists in the Gering Public School system. Hendrickson joined Jamie Connell in helping Gering students with their speaking last spring, and a third speech-language pathologist, Bethany Freeling, was hired at the Feb. 21 school board meeting.

According to Jennifer Sibal, GPS director of community engagement, this is the first time in several years that this particular department will be fully staffed. Currently, Hendrickson and Connell each work with around 80 students every week.

What exactly are they helping the students with?

“We really just help our kiddos communicate,” Hendrickson said. “Whether they are having difficult times with certain speech sounds or we need to help them build language, social skills, different kinds of concepts, it’s kind of our job to step in and help them to get a good foundation with communication.”

Speech-language pathology isn’t anything new, and it has a wide variety of applications, including in therapy for individuals who had a stroke and are learning to speak again.

However, for both Hendrickson and Connell, they decided to go the route of education since that is how they both got to the field in the first place.

Connell said, “I taught for 14 years, and … then I was told ‘You’d make a good speech pathologist,’ and I was like, ‘Nah,’” Connell said. “It took a couple years until I was like, ‘OK, fine, whatever.’ And they said, ‘Well, you’re already doing half the stuff. You just need to learn articulation, which is the sounds and how to help kids make those properly. So then I went back to school at Lincoln, and I went to grad school at Kearney.”

Hendrickson said, “I grew up in Kearney. When I graduated high school, I actually moved to Omaha and started school there, and did the typical thing you do in your early 20s — changed my major several times. I started working for Omaha Public Schools as an early childhood special education para, and the teacher in our classroom was a speech pathologist. And before, I had never heard of it; I didn’t even know what it was. So working in her classroom, it really helped me understand the need of how important our job is, especially for those kiddos.”

A lot of what Hendrickson and Connell do is help students make the correct sounds when speaking different words, like teaching them how to make a hard “R” sound or explaining the difference between a “G” and a “D” sound.

According to Hendrickson, working with students on their speech is important so they learn how to properly communicate and have confidence in their communication skills.

“It’s important that they have the resources and the tools that they need to be able to communicate — not only communicate their wants and needs, but communicate in the classroom and participating with reading aloud, with answering questions, even with being able to read something on their own and answer comprehension questions,” she said. “A lot of our kids, when they have those articulation errors, it’s hard for them confidence-wise to participate in the classroom with reading aloud or answering questions or even conversating with their peers in a social setting, in that education setting. So for us — and that’s just what articulation — for us that’s important that we’re able to help them gain the skills to build their confidence where they’re able to be comfortable in the classroom.”

Both Hendrickson and Connell use various methods to help students learn proper communication techniques. Often, they will mold a tongue out of Play-Doh so students can have a better visual of what their tongue should do to make certain sounds. Sometimes, they’ll tell the students to hold cereal or other small snacks in different places in their mouths to exercise the proper movements for various sounds, or students will sit in front of a mirror to try to recreate the mouth expression that they create.

Of all their methods, though, one of their favorites is play-based therapy.

“I feel like I’m a kid at heart,” Hendrickson said, “so when I pull my preschoolers in and we do play-based therapy, it is so fun for me to sit down and play dinosaurs and get out the cars and try and help them learn language that way.”

This therapy not only allows students to have fun while learning, but also helps them feel comfortable and safe.

“We got to build that safety net first, so a lot of that is just playing with them,” Connell said. “It looks like play, but you’re building those relationships — you got to do that first. And then, once they know like, ‘OK, you’re OK, you’re safe. This is a safe place. I’m OK. We’re going to do fun things here,’ but we’re still working, and a lot of times they don’t know (that).”

Speech-language pathology is often a misunderstood field, but Hendrickson and Connell find it enjoyable and rewarding. Their hope is that more people might take interest and consider going to school for it to help address the workforce shortage across the state.

“I hope that there’s somebody that this kind of might interest them into looking into the field,” Hendrickson said. “I know, school-wise, you do have to get your bachelor’s and you do have to get a master’s, but it’s worth it. It’s so worth it.

"There’s different places in the area. The University of Wyoming has a program; the University of Kearney, I know that they have a program, and I believe that they were starting something online. So, that would be beneficial, especially for somebody in this area to look into, even just doing some classes online. We need people.”

