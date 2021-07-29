Grandpa and balloon pilots kindle Matt Fenster’s passion for competition ballooning

Since he was born, Matt Fenster has been around hot air balloons as his mother grew up in Indianola, Iowa, which was the home of the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships for 30 years and his grandpa served on Kiwanas and helped with parking at the balloon field.
“Since the year I was born, we would go visit my grandparents over there during balloon week every year,” he said. “It started off with me watching balloons.”
As he grew up, Fenster helped his grandpa direct traffic at the parking lot and at the age of 14, his grandpa got him on a volunteer crew for pilots at the event. That’s how Fenster met Rich Jaworski, a balloon pilot from Blair, Nebraska.
“We came back and started crewing for him and then eventually he helped me get my license,” Fenster said. “Then I started flying in Indianola for a few years and then I ran that balloon rally for a while.”
The National Balloon Classic takes place annually at the end of July and first week of August, including Fenster’s birthday.
“I tell people my birthday is August 4 and I spend every birthday of my entire life at Indianola at that balloon rally, except for one year,” he said. “That one year was the year my daughter was born. She was born on August 3, so now she has spent every birthday of her life at that balloon rally.”
Fenster, 50, of Bellevue, Nebraska, knew he wanted to compete at the national level of ballooning when he crewed for Jaworski. With support from Jaworski and other pilots, Fenster obtained his pilot’s license in 1994 and began honing his skills for competition.
He competed alongside Jaworski at the team nationals competition in Battle Creek Michigan, a place that helped Fenster improve his piloting skills.
“That’s a pretty tough place to fly because it’s very wooded and there’s lots of balloons,” he said. “It forced me to get better.”
Growing up as a competitive athlete, Fenster said the sport of ballooning allowed him to fuel his competitiveness.
During the 2019 U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship, Fenster flew the Re/Max balloon, but he will pilot a new one this year.
“As balloon technology has changed and everybody has gone to these racer balloons – the envelopes are shaped like a football – I bought one from a buddy,” he said.
He also said the cost to register a commercial balloon at nationals is $1,500 versus $200 for a non-commercial balloon and the ability to maneuver a larger balloon is more challenging.
Fenster picked up his new balloon Friday, July 9 and will fly it at a balloon rally in Iowa and at the Indianola event, what he considers a pre-nationals competition since several national pilots will participate in that event.
“There are 10 scheduled flights there, so that will be my shack out in this balloon to get used to it,” he said.
Once the National Balloon Classic wraps up on Saturday, Aug. 7, Fenster and his crew will drive to Scottsbluff to prepare for the national test flights Sunday.
During competition, Fenster said he enjoys completing the tasks with baggies, rather than the electronic marker tasks.
“Anytime we drop baggies, it’s fun,” he said. “I probably don’t like the electronic tasks as much and that’s when you’re flying to a point in the sky and pushing a button on a computer.”
Some of his favorite tasks are the Gordon Bennett Memorial (GBM) and minimum distance double drop (MDD). A GBM requires the competitor to drop a marker in a defined scoring area next to a defined goal. The objective is to drop a marker within a defined scoring area as close as possible to a target. A MDD requires competitors to drop two baggies in different scoring areas, typically geometric in shape. If valid marks are dropped in both scoring areas, the pilot with the shortest distance between the two markers receives the best score.
“I like those because you’re flying to a point and when you get there, there’s a lot going on,” he said. “You’re throwing a lot of baggies in a short amount of time.”
Those tasks also allow the crew members to get involved in the task. The spectators see the pilots drop the baggies, too.
With nearly 50 competition balloons set to fly in Scottsbluff, Fenster hopes spectators get to see how maneuverable these balloons are, despite moving where the wind blows.
“You can still steer your balloons very well,” he said. “Also, from the spectator’s perspective I hope they joy of flight because it’s neat to have all of the balloons in the air.”
He also looks forward to returning to the area for another competition and reconnecting with his crew.
I do like Scottsbluff. It’s a great place to fly,” he said. “The city is big enough, so there’s tons of places they can put targets and for us to land.
“We’ve got to know the crew out there over the last couple of years, so seeing them again will be fun.”