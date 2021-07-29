Grandpa and balloon pilots kindle Matt Fenster’s passion for competition ballooning

Since he was born, Matt Fenster has been around hot air balloons as his mother grew up in Indianola, Iowa, which was the home of the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships for 30 years and his grandpa served on Kiwanas and helped with parking at the balloon field.

“Since the year I was born, we would go visit my grandparents over there during balloon week every year,” he said. “It started off with me watching balloons.”

As he grew up, Fenster helped his grandpa direct traffic at the parking lot and at the age of 14, his grandpa got him on a volunteer crew for pilots at the event. That’s how Fenster met Rich Jaworski, a balloon pilot from Blair, Nebraska.

“We came back and started crewing for him and then eventually he helped me get my license,” Fenster said. “Then I started flying in Indianola for a few years and then I ran that balloon rally for a while.”

The National Balloon Classic takes place annually at the end of July and first week of August, including Fenster’s birthday.