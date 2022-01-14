A grass fire broke out near County Road 31 located near Minatare around 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14. Minatare-Melbeta Fire Department chief Brandi Ehler said a downed power line sparked the blaze.Captain Carissa Schank, of the the Scotts Bluff Rural Fire Department, said it took at least seven vehicles and 16 firefighters to contain the blaze.
Grass fire near Minatare put out in less than an hour
