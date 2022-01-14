 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grass fire near Minatare put out in less than an hour
Grass fire near Minatare put out in less than an hour

A grass fire broke out near County Road 31 located near Minatare around 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14. Minatare-Melbeta Fire Department chief Brandi Ehler said a downed power line sparked the blaze.Captain Carissa Schank, of the the Scotts Bluff Rural Fire Department, said it took at least seven vehicles and 16 firefighters to contain the blaze.

