 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Grease' set to take the stage
0 comments

'Grease' set to take the stage

{{featured_button_text}}
'Grease' set to take the stage

Sandy (Grace Nowak) attacks Rizzo (Lauren Newell) after she hears Rizzo making fun of her and her conservative behavior in relationships.

 OLIVIA WIESELER/Star-Herald

Showtimes

July 22 and 24

7:30 p.m.

Judy Chaloupka Theater

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News