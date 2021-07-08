‘Grease’ takes the summer stage for Theatre West this July

Greased Lightning is rolling into town this July as Theatre West presents “Grease” for the summer musical of the season.
This upbeat and high energy show commands the Judy Chaloupka Theater stage as Director Chloe King works to bring real human qualities to the characters popularized by actors like John Travolta and Olivia Newton John in the famous 1978 film.
“Obviously, with how famous the film was, there are such expectations of the show, and the musical script is quite different from the film script,” she said. “What I really wanted to focus on with this production is not just the fun and the glam and the glitz of this world, but also the socio political underpinnings of it.”
King said she wanted to highlight the time period the show takes place and how different it is from today’s society.
“We are in the late 1950s, post-Korean War, post-World War II, and in an era where kids are really starting to get to discover who they are without the financial burden that their parents have necessarily undergone,” she said. “So, there is a great joy within the show, as well as people who are dealing with very, very real home situations and dealing with a very serious social environment. … I’m very excited to show that part of this, that it’s not just kind of the guilt version of ‘Grease’ that we see, but also letting the characters be human rather than caricatures.”
Declan Wagar, who plays Danny, said King and the entire cast and crew have done a good job contextualizing the story for today’s audience.
“I think ‘Grease’ — there’s a lot of ways that it can be interpreted in a modern society. And there’s some themes that might seem dated, but I think we’ve done a really good job at taking those complicated themes and giving them a contextual modernization,” he said. “There’s a lot of modernization of what could be a very uncomfortable situation, from something written in the 50s, to something being viewed 70 years later.”
Wagar, originally from Georgia and going into his senior year at Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, Virginia, said he’s enjoyed his time out in western Nebraska and getting back on stage again.
“I will say that this experience not only has been rejuvenating, I think, for a lot of us … (but) as an actor going through COVID, having this sense of communion again on stage, of putting a project together, it’s been really cathartic,” he said. “Dancing on stage with people surrounding you doing it — that’s a lot of the catharsis. I think moving our bodies together is a huge part of it.”
Grace Nowak, who plays Sandy, agreed, “The last show I did was with a mask on, so this is so nice to be back to this kind of normal.
“It’s been really great, and it’s so nice to finally put … all the shebang-a-bang together,” she said.
Lauren Newell, who plays Rizzo, said she’s enjoying all aspects of the show, from the underlying messages to the entertaining musical numbers.
“I think it’s just nice to have this show that we’re trying our hardest to put messages into it and make it worth more than just the music and the car,” she said. “But it’s also just fun.”
“Grease” opened Thursday night and will continue through the month of July. The rest of the show dates are July 9-10, 16-17, 22 and 24, all at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students. Flex passes, which allow a person to watch any four main stage shows throughout the season are $70 for adults, $60 for seniors and $35 for students.