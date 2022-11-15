Great American Smokeout helping people quit smoking

Quitting smoking isn’t easy. It takes time. And a plan. You don’t have to stop smoking in one day. Start with day one. Let the Great American Smokeout event on the third Thursday in November be your day to start your journey toward a smoke-free life. You’ll be joining thousands of people who smoke across the country in taking an important step toward a healthier life and reducing your cancer risk.

Tobacco is the leading preventable cause of death in the United States. In Nebraska, an estimated 2,500 people die prematurely as a result of tobacco use each year. In addition, at least 75,000 Nebraskans are suffering from at least one serious smoking-related illness.

Want to start quitting on the day of the Great American Smokeout but aren’t sure where to start? The Nebraska Tobacco Quitline is here to help you. This service is free to any resident in Nebraska offers quit coaches as well as other services 24/7 to help you quit. In addition, you could qualify for free quit tobacco medication which can be mailed directly to your home.

The Quitline is free. The cost is paid by your public health department, health plan, or employer.

The Quitline is based on proven strategies. It has already helped more than 1.5 million people in their quit journey. The Quitline is self-paced and customized for each person. You decide the details of your plan such as how often you speak with a quit coach and whether you use quit medications.

The Quitline is staffed by trained coaches, all of whom have completed rigorous Tobacco Treatment Specialist training. The Quitline is operated by National Jewish Health, the leading respiratory hospital in the United States.

Know that you are not alone when it comes to the fight to quit tobacco. Let the Great American Smokeout help you quit by joining others who have decided to take their health back. Did you know that even just after 20 minutes of quitting smoking, your heart rate and your blood pressure drop? Up to three months after quitting your lung functions and your general circulation improve. Let this day help you start a new health journey and let the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline help you reach the finish line.

To request further information on the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline or other cessation resources, please visit www.pphd.org or call 308-279-3496.