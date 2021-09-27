 Skip to main content
Great Western Bank donates $5K to provide meals for those in need
Great Western Bank donates $5K to provide meals for those in need

Great Western Bank presented two donations on Thursday, Sept. 23, to local organizations. Larry Massie, representing 11 13 Ministries, received a $5,000 donation for the group, which aims to provide meals in its “By God’s Grace” mobile meals program. The funds were made possible by the bank’s Making Life Great grant.

A second organization, the Scottsbluff Volunteer Center, represented by Larry Massie, Kendra Feather and director Shanna Halstead also received $850 to aid in the mission of providing meals.

