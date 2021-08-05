Greek Festival bringing food, culture to Bridgeport Saturday

The Bridgeport community will celebrate 95 years of Greek culture and festivities this weekend as members of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church host the annual Greek Festival Saturday.
Nicole Dean, a member of the Greek Festival Committee, grew up attending the church and now is among the committee members and families who are a part of the event that has grown through the years. Dean explained that the festival had its start as a picnic to celebrate the church’s name day. In the Greek Orthodox Church, name days are a special and important part of the religion. When children are baptized, for example, they’re named after a saint in the church and feast days are dedicated to those saints. People will celebrate their feast day or name day.
“This is not nearly as common as it used to be, but the feast days, or your name days whom you’re named after were celebrated really highly, even more so than birthdays sometimes,” she said.
The Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Bridgeport is associated with the Virgin Mary and that feast day is celebrated each year on Aug. 15.
“So this (the Greek Festival) started out as a small picnic for churchgoers, to celebrate the feast day,” Dean said. “And then, in turn, it went from that to inviting neighbors and friends to inviting the public.”
When Dean was a child, she said, the picnic occurred on a farm north of Bridgeport, and it just grew and grew to a celebrated event among community members. Initially, the event was a potluck-type event. Once it began to incorporate Greek food and became a central part of the celebration, “that became something that really drew more people in, because that’s something you just didn’t get often in this area.”
Once the Prairie Winds Community Center was built, she said, the event moved to the center and has grown into a key fundraiser for the church.
“For our church, it is the only fundraiser that we do. So, there’s a lot of work and a lot preparation. I think that there is also a little bit of pride associated with being able to share some of the traditions and cultures in our church,” she said. “We’re glad to be able to share that with people.”
For years, the event had two days of festivities, with a Saturday event that had food booths and a Sunday buffet style dinner. Today, the Sunday dinner has been moved to February, called the Taste of Greece dinner, but the Greek Festival is still livening up a Saturday evening in August.
This year, the festival will return to its normal celebration at the Prairie Winds Community Center. Last year, the festivities were held outside with pick up dinners offered, as plans were adapted due to the pandemic. However, Dean said, the committee overwhelmingly wanted to return to the traditional style, though there are some changes in time that people should note. Food will begin being served at 3:30 p.m., but will close earlier than usual, at 7:30 p.m. The event will be held until 9 p.m.
“It used to be a big evening, going late into the night event,” she said. “It’s not that anymore. It’s really moved because we get a lot of the early crowd ... We thought, let’s go with that, run with that this year and see how it goes.”
Food favorites will be back, from tyropitas, which is a pastry filled with a mixture of cheese and baked until golden brown, to baklava, a dessert made up of phyllo dough and nuts and topped with honey. A change will come in a pita bar, where people can get favorites like Gyro meat, Loukanikon, which is a zesty, grilled sausage, and roasted lamb. In the past, Dean said, lamb and pork kabobs have been offered at the event, but for various reasons, it was decided not to do the kabobs. However, lots of people are fans of lamb at the event, and also of the sausage and gyros offered. After some adaptations made last year to offer sausage on the pita bread, it was decided to try a pita bar so that all three favorite meats could be offered.
“We foresee it being a very popular booth, because the gyros are very popular,” Dean said. “...We’ll have the people who want their gyros, so they can still have that option. The people who like sausage still have that option, and then the people who would be missing out on the lamb (because the kabobs are not offered) can have that option, just in a different form. We’re excited to try it out.”
For the last two months, committee members have been working at planning the event. Others have also been involved in the recent weeks, particularly people who bake goods for the event. Some of the goods are made in a group setting and some are made by members at their home.
Twelve children have also been learning dance steps and will perform as The Athenian Dancers, with performances planned at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Allison Liras has been leading the dancers for decades, Dean said, who are ages 4 to 12 years old.
“Allison does a really good job of splitting them up, as far as what the levels are for each kid and being able to expose them to the different dances. And, it’s a lot of fun.”
For the kids, Dean said, it’s a way for them to be involved in the church tradition, in addition to also helping with other tasks in preparing and hosting the Greek Festival.
An online auction also helps fundraise for the church. In the past, a live auction has been part of the event. However, last year, an online auction was incorporated into the event and had been popular with people, particularly those who wanted to support the event but are unable to attend due to distance or other reasons. The online auction returned this year, available at greekfestauction.com, and items from beautiful afghans handcrafted by Tasia Anest to tickets to Garth Brooks’ performance at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 14. The website also offers a way for people to donate to the church, if they want to donate and not purchase an item in the auction.