Greek Festival bringing food, culture to Bridgeport Saturday

The Bridgeport community will celebrate 95 years of Greek culture and festivities this weekend as members of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church host the annual Greek Festival Saturday.

Nicole Dean, a member of the Greek Festival Committee, grew up attending the church and now is among the committee members and families who are a part of the event that has grown through the years. Dean explained that the festival had its start as a picnic to celebrate the church’s name day. In the Greek Orthodox Church, name days are a special and important part of the religion. When children are baptized, for example, they’re named after a saint in the church and feast days are dedicated to those saints. People will celebrate their feast day or name day.

“This is not nearly as common as it used to be, but the feast days, or your name days whom you’re named after were celebrated really highly, even more so than birthdays sometimes,” she said.

The Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Bridgeport is associated with the Virgin Mary and that feast day is celebrated each year on Aug. 15.

“So this (the Greek Festival) started out as a small picnic for churchgoers, to celebrate the feast day,” Dean said. “And then, in turn, it went from that to inviting neighbors and friends to inviting the public.”