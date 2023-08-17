Greek food and tradition will take the spotlight at the 97th annual Greek Festival hosted by Bayard’s Assumption Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday.

The festival will be held at the Prairie Winds Community Center in Bridgeport on Aug. 19. Greek Festival committee member Nicole Dean said that the event has grown dramatically from its humble origins and cultivated a rich history over its nearly 100 years.

“It started as a celebration for our church’s feast day,” Dean said. “Each orthodox church is named after a particular saint or a celebrated event in the church. Ours happens to be Aug. 15 each year, so the festival started as a small gathering of church people celebrating our feast day.”

Eventually, the celebration began to grow as neighbors and friends were invited to join in. At a certain point, the entire community was welcomed to attend, giving rise to what was known as the Greek Picnic. When the Prairie Winds Community Center was constructed in Bridgeport, the event relocated and became the Greek Festival.

One of the highlights of the festival is, of course, its food. Church members spend the days and weeks leading up to the event preparing traditional Greek dishes and desserts that are then put up for sale.

“Currently,the festival is set up booth-style,” Dean said. “Food is sold at various booths for various ticket prices. We’ve figured out that that works best for people, they can kind of pick and choose what they want to eat.”

Those tickets can be purchased at the festival for $1 each and exchanged at any food booth on the premises. Although there are plenty of delicious options available, Dean said that one particular category of food has developed a reputation across the area.

“Our Greek pastries are well known around the area, partially because they’re not common and people don’t get them very often,” she said. “They’re all homemade, and you can definitely tell. It’s been really important for us to preserve that tradition and the recipes.”

The pastries are a perfect example of the way Greek traditions have remained alive and well in the Nebraska Panhandle for generations. Thanks to church members who were born and raised in Greece, future generations receive an education on their cultural roots through the creation of delicious sweets.

“We still have a few of the older ladies who came from Greece alive in the church,” Dean said. “They are wonderful about baking and sharing their different traditions with all of us, and a lot of the younger generations have taken on helping bake and prepare the sweets as well.”

Dean described the preparation of the sweets as a labor of love. Some of them — the pastries called diples —must be prepared as much as a week before the festival by more than a dozen volunteers.

Another attraction at the festival is a handful of performances by the Athenian Dancers. The group is made up of kids ages 4 to 17 who spend the summer learning traditional dances from different parts of Greece under the direction of Allison Liras.

“The girls dress up in original Greek costumes, which is cool to see,” Dean said. “They have a lot of fun while doing it, and it’s fun to see them out there representing their church and for some of them to represent their own cultural roots.”

The Greek Festival is now split into two distinct but overlapping festivals, one indoors and one outdoors. The outdoor festival kicks off at 2 p.m. with food, cooking demonstrations and performances by the Athenian Dancers.

The indoor festival won’t begin until 4:30 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. The majority of food items will be available indoors, and pastries will only be sold there and not outdoors. Bar areas accepting both tickets and cash will be available at both festivals, and food sales will cease at 7:30 p.m.