Greener Gardens Greenhouse hosting plant sale, wildflower events

SCOTTSLBUFF — The Greener Gardens Greenhouse, a project of the North Platte Natural Resources District (NRD) is hosting Greener Gardens Greenhouse’s third annual Plant Sale for Sustainability at the North Platte NRD building at 100547 Airport Road in Scottsbluff.
The plant sale will be held June 1-June 4 at the greener garden’s greenhouse. Staff are starting early in the morning, 6 a.m. and the sale will be held until 1 p.m. Friends can shop and pick out their plants in the front classroom of the greenhouse or can park curbside and staff can bring a plant menu out to them. You may also pre-order by calling Jenifer Sauter at 308-631-7226 or emailing jberge-sauter@npnrd.org. Payment may be completed by cash, check or credit card.
A nice selection of plants will be available including many herbs of Italian Parsley, Thyme, Chamomile, Oregano, Lemongrass, Thai Basil, Basil, Oregano, and Lemongrass. The different varieties of peppers, tomatoes, and cucumbers, as well as zucchinis, pumpkins, and celery. There will also be ornamentals like, Plectranthus, Tradescantia (Spiderwort), Sedevaria, Wire Vine, Spider or Airplane Plant, Ivy, Cactus, Aeonium, Echeveria, Golem Jade, Aloes, Philodendron Little Hope, Citronella and Chocolate Geraniums, Nasturtiums, Celosia, Ice Plant, Passionflower Vine, and Orchid Cactus. Of the Fruiting plants, the greenhouse will have available Grapefruit, Dragon Fruit and Banana. Please message staff via Facebook page: Greener Gardens Greenhouse @greenhouseprojectnpnrd with any questions. Also check out the event on its Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/220095229572604?refnewsfeed
During the third annual Plant Sale for Sustainability, the North Platte NRD would like you to join us in celebrating Nebraska Wildflower Week 2021 during the first week of June. The NRD are doing this in conjunction with the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum as the Arboretum promotes statewide Wildflower Week events and resources that celebrate the value of native plants. Wildflowers endure tough weather, lending beauty and brightness even to landscapes rarely seen by humans. They feed birds, butterflies, and other wildlife; their roots loosen and improve soil; and they lend fragrance and beauty to wild places, making us take a closer look at places we might otherwise ignore.
The North Platte NRD is responsible for protecting and managing natural resources ranging from water quality and quantity to forestry, range management, soils and more. The North Platte Natural Resources District is committed to natural resource education and sponsors, hosts, and participates in many educational opportunities for students of all ages in Scotts Bluff, Banner, Morrill, Garden and southern Sioux counties.