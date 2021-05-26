Greener Gardens Greenhouse hosting plant sale, wildflower events

During the third annual Plant Sale for Sustainability, the North Platte NRD would like you to join us in celebrating Nebraska Wildflower Week 2021 during the first week of June. The NRD are doing this in conjunction with the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum as the Arboretum promotes statewide Wildflower Week events and resources that celebrate the value of native plants. Wildflowers endure tough weather, lending beauty and brightness even to landscapes rarely seen by humans. They feed birds, butterflies, and other wildlife; their roots loosen and improve soil; and they lend fragrance and beauty to wild places, making us take a closer look at places we might otherwise ignore.