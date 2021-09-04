Greenhouse's fig tree continues its nearly half-century legacy

A nearly half a century-old tree native to the Mediterranean and western Asia resides in a local greenhouse in the Panhandle. It remains the talk of the town nearly every summer when its fruit ripens for harvest.
Having grown up with the tree, many Gering residents see the fig tree at the Ever Green Community Greenhouse as a staple for the garden and the community.
“A lot of people are always interested in our big old fig tree,” Carol Knaub, the master gardener who has run the green house for nearly seven years, said.
She said the tree originally came to Gering in the 1980s as a start from the fig tree at the Botanical Gardens in Cheyenne. Since then, the little start has grown into a two-story tree that attempts to grow through the ceiling of the greenhouse each year.
“In January, the city comes in and prunes it all back for me,” Knaub said. “They prune it every year because the branches go clear into the ceiling into the glazing on the south side. So, we got to cut it back or it’ll go right through.”
The tree hasn’t always seen prosperous days, though. Just a couple years ago, aphids got ahold of the tree and took the entire crop, Knaub said. Because she doesn’t use chemicals at the greenhouse for any of the plants, it took a lot of work to rid the tree of the aphids and whiteflies, using only neem oil and a little soapy water.
“I was having to give this tree a bath like twice a week,” she said. “I would spray from underneath, and then I’d have to go upstairs and spray down. … It was quite a chore but, hopefully, we’ll keep it going, and keep those little nasty guys out of here.”
After the aphids took the entire fig crop two years ago, the tree was able to produce some figs last year. Knaub said this year has been even better.
In fact, Knaub recently harvested over 4 pounds of figs, which she sold at $5 a pound. She said the fig crop helps fund the greenhouse for things like seeds, soil and its non-profit status.
“The proceeds from that, again, the money just goes into the greenhouse,” she said. “… We’re all volunteers here.”
Knaub said she guesses the tree will keep “figging” until October. After that, the tree loses its leaves until it starts up again around March.
With the tree being as old as it is, though, Knaub said she wants to start taking steps toward preserving it for years to come — in the form of cloning it.
“We’re going to try air layering it, so that way it’s the exact tree, it’s just a new start of it,” she said.
Air layering is an asexual process that clones a plant by transferring the exact same genetic material through a newly rooted stem, which can then be cut away from the parent plant to become a separate, yet still the same, plant.
While some fig trees have been recorded to live up to 200 years, Knaub wants to take the proper steps to keep the tree going — whether that’s as the giant 42-year-old tree that still commands the entire greenhouse, or a new miniature copy that keeps its legacy alive.
Knaub plans to harvest more figs on Thursday, Sept. 9 and will sell them that morning. All proceeds will go toward upkeep of the greenhouse.