Groundhog Day canceled at Midwest Theater

Old Man Winter Keeps Groundhog Day in the Ground! We are canceling “Groundhog Day” on Wednesday, February 2nd at the Historic Midwest Theater, Downtown Scottsbluff.

Due to the expected bad weather, “Groundhog Day” (the movie) has been canceled. But fingers are crossed that Phil doesn’t see his shadow in Punxsutawney!!

‘Groundhog Day’

Rated: PG

Run Time: 1h 41m

Showtime

2/2 Wed. Canceled

A cynical TV weatherman finds himself reliving the same day over and over again when he goes on location to the small town of Punxsutawney to film a report about their annual Groundhog Day. His predicament drives him to distraction, until he sees a way of turning the situation to his advantage.

Movie Pricing: $4 per person for ages 12 & under and for Midwest Theater members who present their membership cards.

$7 per person for non-members

Masks are recommended and, if you are feeling sick, we request that you stay home.

All proceeds go to the Friends of Midwest Theater. Friends of the Midwest Theater is a 501C3 non-profit organization.