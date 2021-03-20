Group looking into co-housing project in Scottsbluff

“Our vision right now is that it be multi-generational and multi-cultural,” Meyer said.

The expectation would be to have smaller units for single retirees or single millennials, medium sized units geared to single parents or couples and larger units for family groups.

“We’re thinking of not extravagant units,” Meyer said. “I’m a firm believer that we need to be a little better caretakers of the planet, so we’ll try to build with as small an ecological footprint as possible.”

Meyer said similar concepts have been successful in other communities, but the group is seeking input on what would be the best plan for Scottsbluff.

“The most successful projects have tended to involve potential tenants in some of the planning and design for it,” Meyer said. “That gives the project the local input it needs to blend into the community sensibilities. What works in New York City would probably not be acceptable in Scottsbluff.”