Group looking into co-housing project in Scottsbluff

A group of locals is hoping to gauge interest in a co-housing project that would be located in Scottsbluff.
Dick Meyer, Dave Ernst and Sarah Bartlett are spearheading the group, and will host a meeting March 30, currently scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Harms Center in Scottsbluff.
The group is targeting a property adjacent to the Village Garden Center on East 20th Street in Scottsbluff. Based on interest from the public, the project would likely be multiple condominium-type buildings with a community room on the property.
“Co-housing is a housing style where an aspect of the housing is an intentional community where interactions between the residents are promoted and kind of structured into how the residents live their lives within their housing environment,” Meyer said. “Every place I’ve been, the residents have really seemed to like it.”
Meyer said the co-housing concept takes people back to the old neighborhood atmosphere.
“When you think about it, in our American way of life, we have kind of promoted the single-family residence,” he said. “That has tended to isolate us from our neighbors maybe a little bit more than it should have, and this co-housing concept tends to restore a little bit more of a community life.”
Tentatively, the group is looking at the possibility of 30 units with a community room where all of the residents take care of the condominium site.
“Our vision right now is that it be multi-generational and multi-cultural,” Meyer said.
The expectation would be to have smaller units for single retirees or single millennials, medium sized units geared to single parents or couples and larger units for family groups.
“We’re thinking of not extravagant units,” Meyer said. “I’m a firm believer that we need to be a little better caretakers of the planet, so we’ll try to build with as small an ecological footprint as possible.”
Meyer said similar concepts have been successful in other communities, but the group is seeking input on what would be the best plan for Scottsbluff.
“The most successful projects have tended to involve potential tenants in some of the planning and design for it,” Meyer said. “That gives the project the local input it needs to blend into the community sensibilities. What works in New York City would probably not be acceptable in Scottsbluff.”
There are different ownership concepts that will be presented at the meeting. Meyer said typically a housing co-op owns the whole site and residents buy a share in the co-op to be able to live there. There are others where it’s more of a true condominium situation where individuals own the unit and a share of the community room and can sell on the open market.
“This is really a community educational meeting,” Meyer said. “This is a form of housing we don’t have in the area yet. What do you think of it? Here’s what it’s like to live in a community housing project. Here’s what you get. Here’s what you give up.
“Participation of all tenants in the work of the community is typically required. That’s a part of the community interaction on one hand, but it’s something that needs to be done. It’s intentionally required as a part of the community-building process.”
Those interested in hearing about the project should RSVP at 308-635-6701.