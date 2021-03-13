Group pushing for revitalization of Gering tennis courts

At the end of the day, Karpf said, it should be the school district’s responsibility to cover the majority of the costs.

“Somebody has to be holding the bag if there’s a cost overrun and I know that’s not our private group, and I’m pretty sure the city doesn’t want to do that,” he said. “So it’s got to be the school.”

Seiler agreed.

“If we’re able to move forward on this, we’re not moving forward until we have an understanding of who’s going to take care of what,” Seiler said. “We need to have all of that outlined and understand what our way is in this relationship moving forward.”

She told the committee that those conversations had occurred and that the school district was in complete agreement.

Gering City Council member Susan Wiedeman asked Karpf if they could get a grant from the U.S. Tennis Association to fund their remodel. After all, Scottsbluff used a USTA grant to pay for their tennis court remodel almost a decade ago, Wiedeman pointed out.

Because USTA canceled tournaments in masse last year due to COVID-19, and USTA uses tournaments to fund grants, Karpf said there were no grants available. Karpf said that USTA could lend engineering services but the money wasn’t there.