Group pushing for revitalization of Gering tennis courts

Whether it’s tennis or pickleball, the tennis courts at Gering High School present a unique challenge to players. That home-court advantage is not a good thing, according to one local organization.
Zac Karpf, who represented a group of Gering citizens pushing to refurbish the tennis courts at Gering High School, presented data and information to the Gering Recreation Committee on Wednesday. The group of concerned Gering citizens calls itself the Gering Tennis/Pickleball Court Revitalization Project.
“We could come up with a shorter name,” Karpf told the committee, jokingly, as he launched into his presentation.
The courts in question sit on U Street in the southwestern corner of the Gering High School parking lot. The tennis courts belong to Gering Public Schools.
Karpf, whose kids played on the tennis courts when they were in high school, said the court’s condition presents a challenge to players.
“They had a lot of good coaching and good things happening,” Karpf said. “But it’s not a facility that truly lends itself to kids spending as much time as they can practicing and getting better.”
While the school district owns the property, the court is used by Gering community members as well. Amy Seiler, director of parks/recreation and leisure services, told the committee the courts are used by students and adults alike.
“And they’re used in the summer. The city has been a partner on these courts,” Seiler said. “A community should have tennis courts and frankly, we don’t.”
Karpf said, “What our group is trying to promote is a real partnership between Gering Public Schools and the City of Gering.”
Karpf wants the district to tear up the court and replace it with four post-tensioned concrete courts. Post-tension concrete is used at the Scottsbluff facility.
Karpf said the cost was around $350,000 when estimated last year.
“I’m sure it’s different now,” he said, suggesting the updated cost to be around $375,000 to $400,000. “So that’s the number that we keep talking about.”
Karpf also brought up the possibility of a temporary fix costing about $60,000. However, he said that’s not something his group necessarily supports.
“That’s a Band-Aid,” Karpf said. “Certainly, it’s something that needs to be done, and if there’s limited funding, that we understand that’s what’s going to happen.”
Karpf told the committee that Gering’s pride was on the table.
“Although it is a Gering Public Schools facility since it is a public facility, it does reflect also on the city,” he said.
Karpf said that school pride is affected since all of Gering High School tennis matches were hosted at Scottsbluff facilities due to the conditions of the courts.
This wasn’t the first time Karpf presented his tennis court remodel. He presented a similar proposal to the Gering Public School Board of Education in November.
Karpf, along with a group of other parents, advocated for resurfacing and remodeling the Gering High School tennis court. Gering Public Schools’ financial troubles slowed progress on the court remodels.
“I don’t know if our timing could be worse,” Karpf said in the November interview. “I wouldn’t bring (resurfacing) up if it wasn’t so bad, in terms of the conditions.”
On Wednesday, Karpf told the committee that the school district should be thinking about paying for at least half the cost. He said that his group could come up with about 25% of the funding. Karpf said that portion would come as in-kind donations.
“I think how our private side is going to contribute to the project is getting that work donated in-kind by local contractors that like to be involved in school projects,” he said.
The remaining 25% would be left up to the city.
“Upward of $100,000 would be what the ask would be,” he said.
At the end of the day, Karpf said, it should be the school district’s responsibility to cover the majority of the costs.
“Somebody has to be holding the bag if there’s a cost overrun and I know that’s not our private group, and I’m pretty sure the city doesn’t want to do that,” he said. “So it’s got to be the school.”
Seiler agreed.
“If we’re able to move forward on this, we’re not moving forward until we have an understanding of who’s going to take care of what,” Seiler said. “We need to have all of that outlined and understand what our way is in this relationship moving forward.”
She told the committee that those conversations had occurred and that the school district was in complete agreement.
Gering City Council member Susan Wiedeman asked Karpf if they could get a grant from the U.S. Tennis Association to fund their remodel. After all, Scottsbluff used a USTA grant to pay for their tennis court remodel almost a decade ago, Wiedeman pointed out.
Because USTA canceled tournaments in masse last year due to COVID-19, and USTA uses tournaments to fund grants, Karpf said there were no grants available. Karpf said that USTA could lend engineering services but the money wasn’t there.
“They were very upfront with us that the money right now is (not available). It’s just not happening,” he said.
The USTA is resuming tournaments in 2021. But Karpf said by then it may be too late.
“If the conditions are challenging enough, I’m not sure how much longer people can wait,” he said.
For Seiler, the issue also comes down to safety.
“You just don’t want injuries to happen,” she said.
Karpf shares that concern. As such, his original timeline for revitalizing the courts was a due date in August.
“Most likely, it’s going to be a year from now,” he said.
Danielle Prokop contributed reporting to this article.