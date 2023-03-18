From downtown Omaha to the shadow of Scotts Bluff National Monument, Nebraskans are confronting the chronic lack of in-state workers to fill jobs.

A growing alliance of leaders statewide hopes to turn Nebraskans’ eyes abroad to help solve it.

That’s what brought an unusual pair of groups to North Platte Dec. 1 as they build a coalition of agricultural, business, health care, education, labor and community leaders from one end of the state to the other.

It sprang from months of talks between the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Omaha Together One Community, a 30-year-old, faith-based advocacy group that had mainly focused on social justice issues in its home city.

They say it’s time for Nebraska to aggressively recruit internationally to grow its workforce — in other words, welcome immigrants.

They note statistics that showed Nebraska with 49,233 open jobs in January, despite an unemployment rate that set an all-time national low of 1.9% last June and remained fifth among the 50 states at 2.5% in January.

“Within the business community, there’s no question that recruiting workforce is the No. 1 priority,” said state chamber President Bryan Slone, a Panhandle native from Gering.

“But even when I’m in communities and talking to people in those communities, they understand we have to grow families and young people in the community. That means not only recruiting in the country but also (seeking) legal immigrants from outside the country.”

The two groups’ meeting at North Platte’s Great Plains Health was one of five large-group sessions involving nearly 200 leaders that the state chamber and OTOC held statewide last year. The others were in Lincoln and Omaha.

A Telegraph reporter briefly attended the Dec. 1 meeting but was told the two groups weren’t ready for publicity. Slone and OTOC leaders Kathleen Grant and Sarah Keeney subsequently answered questions by telephone.

Grant said the two groups heard broad agreement at the large-group meetings and nearly 80 smaller ones in 2022.

“In Nebraska, there’s pockets of a lot of diversity” already, she said. With Sustainable Beef LLC’s meatpacking plant under construction and an industrial rail park near Hershey in advanced planning, diversity is “going to happen in North Platte very soon.”

Grant, Keeney and Slone said the coalition will focus on encouraging Congress to remove obstacles to legal immigration while promoting statewide job recruitment in other lands.

Even if employers wanted to hire undocumented immigrants — the source of much national political angst — “illegal immigrants don’t help us because with (the) E-Verify (system), employers can’t hire them generally,” Slone said.

Leaders of the emerging coalition were encouraged by a Feb. 24 Lincoln visit by U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, Grant said.

OTOC members met with Walsh, who told them, “I want to applaud you on this, because I’ve never seen this kind of a coalition anywhere else in the whole country,” she said.

Panhandle agriculture lures workers from Ukraine, South Africa, Mexico Alex Tkachenko of 21st-Century Equipment and Michael Henwick of Schiff Farms typify a growing openness by Scotts Bluff County agribusinesses to boosting their workforces from abroad.

Immigrants working in the state usually have navigated reels of red tape to come to America on temporary visas, go back to their homelands — sometimes annually — and then apply to stay permanently, bringing other family members if and when possible.

“They are the people staffing our meatpacking plants and fixing our roofs,” Grant said. Often “they’ve been here for 20 years and their children are citizens and they’ve bought homes.”

But immigrants also have expressed worries prompted by years of political rhetoric driven by the nation’s persistent stalemate over illegal immigration.

“We have also heard that immigrants need certainty and to be valued in their workplaces and communities,” Grant said. But “we were very aware of the worker shortage in Nebraska.”

A 2021 Omaha World-Herald story in which Slone called for legal immigration reform led to a two-hour conversation between him and OTOC leaders, she said. The coalition effort took shape gradually from there.

“I think what we heard is we have common goals and values on these issues,” Grant said. “OTOC works with people when their interests align.”

Leaders in North Platte and Scottsbluff-Gering — some of whom attended the Dec. 1 GPH meeting —echoed the need for reaching beyond Nebraska’s borders to fill jobs.

Some employers in their counties already are, including GPH and North Platte Public Schools as well as several farm and ranch operations in Scotts Bluff County and the Panhandle.

“I think the employers are going to come together to support that,” said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. “It’s going to take all of us together to figure it out.”

Some North Platte residents, pointing to the diverse workforce at Lexington’s Tyson Foods meatpacking plant, bristled at welcoming immigrants when western Nebraska ranchers and North Platte business leaders proposed building Sustainable Beef in March 2021.

That subject “invariably” came up at local meetings over the 18 months that ended with the successful completion of the plant’s financing, Person said.

“I kind of turn the tables on them and say, ‘How many in this room have not come from the descendants of an immigrant?’” he said. “I’ve not seen one hand come up yet.”

Since construction began in November, he added, “I can’t tell you how many people who have approached me are hoping the people who come for Sustainable Beef have other family members that can help fill other jobs in the community.”

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher said the state chamber-OTOC coalition would “benefit not only the workers but the businesses they work for” if they can make it easier to emigrate to Nebraska.

“We don’t need immigrants who would come live off our welfare system,” he said. “But we do need people to come work for us, no matter where they’re from.”

After reaching 4% when COVID-19 struck in 2020, January unemployment rates were 2% in Lincoln County and 2.6% in Scotts Bluff County, according to U.S. Department of Labor figures. Both had roughly 3% rates before the pandemic.

Both counties sported lengthy help-wanted lists in January, totaling 794 in Lincoln County — two years before Sustainable Beef expects to open — and 1,143 in Scotts Bluff County.

The two counties accounted for nearly half the 4,039 open jobs across the state’s western geographic half.

Person said increasing retirements by baby boomers — many of whom didn’t return to work after COVID-19 hit — have taken a greater toll on available workers than the perceived impacts of federal pandemic relief.

The trends “have been there for a while,” added Karen Anderson, executive director of the Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce. “The pandemic just enhanced it.”

Person, Anderson and Jordan Dietrich, executive director of Twin Cities Development, also pointed to the affordable housing shortage now plaguing all of Nebraska as a reinforcing factor in workforce shortages.

“The housing and the workforce go together — we don’t have people, we don’t have housing,” Dietrich said.

Owen Palm of Scottsbluff and Pat Keenan of North Platte, both state chamber board members, seconded Slone’s push to build statewide support for recruiting international workers.

Both said they saw workforce troubles looming while working on the 2018-19 Blueprint Nebraska economic planning process. Palm co-chaired the effort with Union Pacific Railroad CEO Lance Fritz, with Keenan a member of the steering committee.

“It’s a fact that we’re graduating fewer high school graduates than we were 20 years ago,” said Palm, president and CEO of Scottsbluff-based 21st Century Equipment. “We’re in a sense going backwards.”

Keenan, who leads North Platte’s Keenan Management LLC, said “I really perked up” when Slone started talking about boosting legal immigration and forming an alliance with OTOC. “In order to fix this situation, it’s going to take help from everyone.”

But Keenan emphasized that Nebraskans have work to do to prepare for international workers beyond persuading Congress — long at partisan loggerheads over immigration reforms — to allow more workers from various nations than federal law now does.

“Even if we raise the (national) quotas, how do we handles these people and put them in a position to succeed?” he said.

Nebraska has an advantage, Keenan and Palm said, in that nonprofit groups like Lutheran Family Services and Catholic Social Services have international contacts to link the state and its employers with potential immigrants.

It’s encouraging that state chamber and OTOC leaders are finding success in rallying politically diverse groups, they said.

“I think lack of resolution of this immigration issue is threatening the business health of businesses across the state that are definitely short of employees,” Palm said.

“Personally, I don’t know a single person that’s sitting on the sidelines” refusing to work, he added. “There are probably some (such) people in the Scottsbluff-Gering area, but they’re not going to make a significant difference in the needs of businesses across the state.”