Gun and ammo sales boom in the Panhandle

“The ammo supply is fairly depleted, can’t keep any caliber on the shelf,” he said.

John Erickson at Flatwater Arms said business in Bridgeport is thriving beyond seasonal buys, like waterfowl guns.

“Oh, my goodness, this year’s been tremendous, it’s hard to keep things resupplied,” he said.

He offers gun-smithing and cleaning services,concealed carry classes and other hunting and fishing gear to offset the down periods in gun and ammo sales, but 2020 is the exception, where gun sales ticked up during March, and haven’t slackened.

Erickson, who’s run the shop since 2014 said a lot of first-timers have signed up for concealed carry classes and purchased guns at the shop.

“Just last month, I had four people sign up for the class, never owned firearms, never owned ammunition before, brand new,” he said. “I was able to get 240 rounds of 9mm for them, but I had to pay street price, more than twice as expensive.”

Erickson said one advantage is the 15 suppliers he works with sell ammo pretty much on a first-come, first-serve basis, if you’re willing to shell out.

Dave Phelps at Kisst Organics in Sidney said prices tripled for bullets.