Guntupalli helping patients live full, active lives

“Healthcare is increasingly becoming more of this hub-and-spoke model,” Dr. Guntupalli said. “We have to offer more care at the local level. The idea of everybody driving to a big city is a little antiquated. I think we have to develop a more robust model that really does bring in more of the care locally.”

Advancements in his field make this a challenging, but rewarding time for Dr. Guntupalli.

“It’s an exciting time in cancer care because we are at this juncture where we’re learning a lot more about how cancer operates on a cellular level,” he said. “It’s nice to be a part of something that’s at the forefront of what’s changing medicine.”

An advancement that was influential in Dr. Guntupalli’s ability to add Regional West to his practice was the addition of the robotic da Vinci® Surgical System at the hospital.

“The da Vinci robot has been a game-changer for the treatment of uterine cancer,” Dr. Guntupalli said.

Dr. Guntupalli sees immunotherapy as the future of treatment.

“Immunotherapy uses a patient’s own immune system to fight off cancer,” he said. “We’re learning more and more about how the immune system really does work to do that.”