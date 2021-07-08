Habitat for Humanity begins work on 20th house in Scotts Bluff County

After two significant donations from B&C Steel and Platte Valley Companies at $10,000 each, Scotts Bluff County Habitat for Humanity was recently able to begin work on its 20th home in the county since its inception.
With the price of lumber and other construction costs skyrocketing this year, the finance committee for the organization was unsure if they’d be able to build a house this time around.
“If you’re a nonprofit like Habitat for Humanity, where you’re trying to build a house for a needy family every year, that makes it kind of tough,” Kevin Mooney, head of fundraising, said. “All of a sudden, our costs are a lot more expensive this year.”
He said PVC president and CEO Hod Kosman and B&C Steel owner Jim Reinhardt didn’t think twice about agreeing to help fund the project and be the premiere sponsors.
“We were benefits of the PPP program, which we decided to put back toward the community,” Reinhardt said. “When Kevin asked us about the Habitat for Humanity project, it seemed like a perfect fit for us. We’re celebrating our 75th year at B&C Steel and couldn’t be prouder to help the community out in this way.”
Kosman said, “This is one way we can give back and make sure that we have growing, thriving families with good housing in our community. … Our part was very, very easy and no thought needed in saying we’ll support this program.”
The new house, which is planned to be finished this fall, will be provided to Petra Godina and her children Abcde Contreras, 11, and Juan Contreras, 6. Godina applied for the house back in January and received news in May that she would be selected for this year’s house.
“There’s three main criteria: they have to be willing to partner with Habitat, they have to have need for an affordable house, and they have to be able to pay for that house,” Carolyn Escamilla, home owner selection committee representative, said. “Petra has more of a need for an affordable house; there are some issues with her home. Petra is gainfully employed; she has been for a long time. She actually works two jobs, so we’re not going to have any problem with her being able to sustain the house payment. (She’s) a very qualified applicant, and the family selection committee is excited that she’s going to be the recipient of this house.”
Godina said, “It was pretty exciting. I was just overwhelmed with joy that I get a new house.”
Thomas Holyoke, president of Scotts Bluff County Habitat for Humanity, said how the process works is that the family will basically buy the house from Habitat with a no-interest 20 or 25-year mortgage. It’s a partnership with the organization, he said.
“We partner with a family, and the family has sweat equity components to their part in that partnership,” Holyoke said. “Our part is constructing a house, and we do that mostly with volunteer labor and volunteer contributions.”
Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers and volunteer groups to help out with this project. Volunteer manager Amanda Otto said that experience in construction isn’t required and directions will be given onsite by skilled individuals. They are working on the house pretty much every morning from 8 a.m. to noon and often on Saturdays with group organizations.
To volunteer, call and leave a message at 308-633-2368 or email sbchfh@gmail.com.