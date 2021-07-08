Habitat for Humanity begins work on 20th house in Scotts Bluff County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new house, which is planned to be finished this fall, will be provided to Petra Godina and her children Abcde Contreras, 11, and Juan Contreras, 6. Godina applied for the house back in January and received news in May that she would be selected for this year’s house.

“There’s three main criteria: they have to be willing to partner with Habitat, they have to have need for an affordable house, and they have to be able to pay for that house,” Carolyn Escamilla, home owner selection committee representative, said. “Petra has more of a need for an affordable house; there are some issues with her home. Petra is gainfully employed; she has been for a long time. She actually works two jobs, so we’re not going to have any problem with her being able to sustain the house payment. (She’s) a very qualified applicant, and the family selection committee is excited that she’s going to be the recipient of this house.”

Godina said, “It was pretty exciting. I was just overwhelmed with joy that I get a new house.”

Thomas Holyoke, president of Scotts Bluff County Habitat for Humanity, said how the process works is that the family will basically buy the house from Habitat with a no-interest 20 or 25-year mortgage. It’s a partnership with the organization, he said.