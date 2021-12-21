Habitat for Humanity completes 20th build

Petra Godina and her children will have a new home just in time for Christmas, thanks to the labor and dedication of hardworking volunteers.
Their house is the 20th built by the Scotts Bluff County Habitat for Humanity group. Godina and her children Abcde and Juan Contreras hope to have their furniture moved over in the next few weeks.
“It’s a good, safe place for my kids. Something reliable for us,” she said.
She had visited the house before and even helped in its construction. She aided in cleaning up and selected the flooring and paint colors.
“...I really enjoy it and my kids are really excited to get their stuff in their rooms,” she said.
The journey to their new home began in January, when Godina applied for Habitat for Humanity. Applicants need to be willing to work with Habitat for Humanity, must have a need for a home, and need to be able to pay for it. They go through background and credit checks to make sure they’re in good standing, as well. Godina received word in May that her family had been selected.
Her new home features two bathrooms, three bedrooms, a side hallway with laundry access and a combined kitchen and dining area.
Construction for the house began on June 14.
“And from there we went forth, and really finished up about two weeks ago,” volunteer Dan Windhorst said.
The build received financial help from several donors. Jim Reinhardt from B&C Steel and Hod Kosman from Platte Valley Companies both pitched in $10,000. Two anonymous donors also contributed $5,000. These checks helped offset the rising costs of lumber and siding.
The workers, donors and board members were all recognized during a dedication ceremony held at the house on Sunday, Dec. 19.
After an opening speech by board member Kevin Mooney, chairman Tom Holyoke presented Godina with the deed to her new house and a commemorative Bible.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for you, and a wonderful opportunity for the community to share in,” he said to Godina.
Windhorst and a small team of volunteer workers spent four hours a day at the site, and sometimes worked even longer. He estimated the team put in around 1,600 hours of work.
It was all worth it to see a family get a new home.
“They get to move into somewhere that’s comfortable, with maybe more advantages than they do right now,” Windhorst said.
The local Habitat for Humanity group completes one house every year.
“There’s one in Mitchell, one in Minatare, a couple in Gering and the rest in Scottsbluff,” Holyoke said.
Habitat for Humanity has purchased a few additional lots in Scottsbluff, where future houses will be built.
“...That’s the basic mantra of the (group): standard and affordable housing for as many people worldwide as they can.”
The homes are not given away, he said, as families have to pay non-interest bearing loans for some 20 to 30 years. They enter into a partnership with Habitat for Humanity.
While Godina and her children are settling into their new abode, the application process will begin all over again, and in a year’s time another family will have a brand new place to call home.