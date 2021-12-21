Habitat for Humanity completes 20th build

Petra Godina and her children will have a new home just in time for Christmas, thanks to the labor and dedication of hardworking volunteers.

Their house is the 20th built by the Scotts Bluff County Habitat for Humanity group. Godina and her children Abcde and Juan Contreras hope to have their furniture moved over in the next few weeks.

“It’s a good, safe place for my kids. Something reliable for us,” she said.

She had visited the house before and even helped in its construction. She aided in cleaning up and selected the flooring and paint colors.

“...I really enjoy it and my kids are really excited to get their stuff in their rooms,” she said.

The journey to their new home began in January, when Godina applied for Habitat for Humanity. Applicants need to be willing to work with Habitat for Humanity, must have a need for a home, and need to be able to pay for it. They go through background and credit checks to make sure they’re in good standing, as well. Godina received word in May that her family had been selected.

Her new home features two bathrooms, three bedrooms, a side hallway with laundry access and a combined kitchen and dining area.