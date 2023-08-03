Scottsbluff’s local Habitat for Humanity chapter has started work on its 22nd home built in partnership with a family in need.

One of the glaring issues with this year’s house for Habitat for Humanity is the rising cost for construction materials and other construction related costs.

“As great as this once again, we face rising construction costs as we have the last four or five years," Habitat for Humanity fundraising chair Kevin Mooney said. "I remember when I first started raising money, a home would only cost a little over $100,000 if that, and that was just three or four years ago, and the last home cost nearly $140,000. Because of that, we’ve had to do some additional fundraising over these last few years.”

Along with financial donors, others are donating services and labor.

“Bill Macias is our electrician this year, this doesn't happen every year, as a matter of fact it hasn’t happened in all the years I’ve been around. He’s donating all of their labor to the project,” Mooney said.

Jim Kozal is in charge of the volunteer group that works on the houses every year.

“We’re getting more volunteers that just call in to our phone number and that they’ve been interested in Habitat for awhile. They just haven’t made the phone call,” Kozal said. “So I think we’ve seen like six new volunteers this year already and that’s really great to have people that we can send out a text message to tell them what we’re doing and ask them if they’re interested in helping today. It sure takes the burden down a bunch for us.”

The family receiving a home this year is Idalia Salazar and her two daughters, Penelope, 8, and Anastasia, 6.

“We’re super excited, me and my girls are beyond blessed. I can’t even explain in words how we felt when I heard the news that we were the winners of this years habitat for humanity home,” Salazar said. “I just want to say thank you to everyone. Thank you to everyone who has given to Habitat for Humanity, because without you guys, this wouldn’t be possible and I wouldn’t be standing here to say this is going to be mine and my girls forever home.”

Salazar is currently employed at Regional West Medical Center. She is furthering her education in dentistry.

Tom Holyoke, the chairman of the local Habitat for Humanity, is another instrumental member in making sure each house gets built every year.

“Habitat is not a giveaway program, it's a partnership program. We partner each year with a family to build them a home. ... What starts for the families as a dream, then it becomes a possibility, then it becomes a reality, and that’s the phase that Idalia is in,” Holyoke said.

Habitat for Humanity is always welcoming more donations and volunteers of any amount.

This year’s biggest donors are Floyd’s Truck Sales, Platte Valley Companies, and Kelley Bean, along with Jim Maclnnes of Salt Lake City, Utah. Another anonymous foundation has donated a large sum as well.