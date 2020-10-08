Halloween fun can still be had, but in a different way

Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health director, noted that the Panhandle was shown to be “inching closer to orange,” or high risk, as demonstrated on the district’s health dial released earlier this week. Box Butte County was listed to as being high risk on the dial, while most other counties in the Panhandle remained in the moderate level for spread.

Advice has continued to evolve throughout the pandemic, health officials acknowledged, such as initial advice that health officials only wear masks due to concerns about shortages. However, the advice now is that everyone wear a mask and studies have shown the effectiveness of masks in preventing the spread of the virus, particularly preventing spread from asymptomatic persons. Six-foot remains the guideline, but people should space out more than six feet, if able, particularly if involved in activities that involve singing or yelling, because some droplets are airborne. The main risk of spread comes from being in close spaces, so people should avoid crowds and use good hygiene, such as washing hands or using hand sanitizer. The Nebraska Medical Center has put together easy-to-share social media graphics on the recommendations.