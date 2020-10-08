Halloween fun can still be had, but in a different way

As cases of the coronavirus continue to increase, Panhandle health officials highlighted some fun ways people can enjoy Halloween activities, while protecting themselves against the spread of the virus.
Some traditional Halloween activities, such as trunk or treats and large parties, are not recommended during the pandemic without changes to ensure social distancing. Panhandle Public Health District officials have received a lot of questions as the CDC has issued some guidance.
Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of health preparedness and promotions, said activities such as traditional trick-or-treating or activities with people that live outside of your home are among activities deemed high risk.
However, that doesn’t mean adults or kids can’t have any fun this Halloween. Some simple changes are recommended, such as participating in “one-way trick-or-treating” where goodie bags are wrapped individually and ready to go, costume contests are held outside or events are moved outside where six feet distances can be maintained. Fun activities such as decorating your home, carving or decorating pumpkins with others in your house and even “virtual” Halloween activities can also be enjoyed for low-risk activities.
One of the key issues in the Panhandle is that community spread cases continue to increase. Earlier this week, Panhandle Public Health officials noted that community spread cases are a concern because the source of the virus is unable to be determined, allowing officials to find the source and isolate or quarantine individuals to mitigate the spread.
Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health director, noted that the Panhandle was shown to be “inching closer to orange,” or high risk, as demonstrated on the district’s health dial released earlier this week. Box Butte County was listed to as being high risk on the dial, while most other counties in the Panhandle remained in the moderate level for spread.
“Our numbers are going up, hospitalizations are going up, more deaths. This is not the time to let our guard down,” she said, recommending guests, social distancing and other prevention strategies.
Advice has continued to evolve throughout the pandemic, health officials acknowledged, such as initial advice that health officials only wear masks due to concerns about shortages. However, the advice now is that everyone wear a mask and studies have shown the effectiveness of masks in preventing the spread of the virus, particularly preventing spread from asymptomatic persons. Six-foot remains the guideline, but people should space out more than six feet, if able, particularly if involved in activities that involve singing or yelling, because some droplets are airborne. The main risk of spread comes from being in close spaces, so people should avoid crowds and use good hygiene, such as washing hands or using hand sanitizer. The Nebraska Medical Center has put together easy-to-share social media graphics on the recommendations.
Thursday showed a record amount of active coronavirus cases, with 150 cases active.
During Thursday’s briefing, two new coronavirus-related deaths were reported, both involving Scotts Bluff County women, one in her 80s and a second in her 90s. There have been 13 coronavirus-related deaths in the Panhandle, to date.
Hospitalizations have climbed to 13, up from just three earlier in the week and nearing the 100 mark for hospitalizations.
Sixty-two new cases were announced , with most of the cases reported in Scotts Bluff County. Eight children 19 and under were reported: Scotts Bluff County, 1 under investigation, 1 community spread, 1 close contact; Sheridan County, 1 close contact, 1 community spread; Box Butte, 1 close contact; Cheyenne County, 1 close contact; Dawes County, community spread.
Fifty-four adults were released: Scotts Bluff County, 13 community spread, 1 close contact, 1 community spread; Box Butte County, 3 close contact, 5 community spread, 3 under investigation; Dawes County, 7 close contact, 7 community spread; Kimball County, 5 community spread, 1 close contact; Cheyenne County, 1 close contact, 2 community spread; Garden County, 1 unknown; Sheridan, 2 Community spread, 1 unknown; Sioux County, 1 community spread.
There have been 868 people who have recovered.
Testing continues to be available through TestNebraska at hospitals throughout the Panhandle, as well as at CAPWN and Morrill Community Hospital. Additional details on testing is available on pphd.org.
