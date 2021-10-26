Halloween movie weekend with Midwest Theater

SCOTTSBLUFF — Join the Historic Midwest Theater for three free movies for our “Halloween Movie Weekend” series this weekend. This series offers movies at the Midwest SkyView Drive-in and the 18th Street Plaza in downtown Scottsbluff. This is a great opportunity to safely get out of the house and enjoy your family-favorite spooky movies. The schedule is subject to changes based on forecasted weather conditions.

The first film up is “Hocus Pocus,” which will show at 6 p.m. at the 18th Street Plaza immediately after Trick or Treat Street on Broadway Friday, Oct. 29. In this PG-rated film, teenager Max Dennison (Omri Katz) explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani (Thora Birch) and their new friend, Allison (Vinessa Shaw) after moving to Salem, Massachusetts. After dismissing a story Allison tells as superstitious, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) who used to live in the house. Now, with the help of a magical cat, the kids must steal the witches’ book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal.