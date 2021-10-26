Halloween movie weekend with Midwest Theater

SCOTTSBLUFF — Join the Historic Midwest Theater for three free movies for our “Halloween Movie Weekend” series this weekend. This series offers movies at the Midwest SkyView Drive-in and the 18th Street Plaza in downtown Scottsbluff. This is a great opportunity to safely get out of the house and enjoy your family-favorite spooky movies. The schedule is subject to changes based on forecasted weather conditions.
The first film up is “Hocus Pocus,” which will show at 6 p.m. at the 18th Street Plaza immediately after Trick or Treat Street on Broadway Friday, Oct. 29. In this PG-rated film, teenager Max Dennison (Omri Katz) explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani (Thora Birch) and their new friend, Allison (Vinessa Shaw) after moving to Salem, Massachusetts. After dismissing a story Allison tells as superstitious, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) who used to live in the house. Now, with the help of a magical cat, the kids must steal the witches’ book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal.
Just an hour later on Friday at the Sky-View Drive-in, “The Exorcist” will take the screen. As one of the most profitable horror movies ever made, this tale of an exorcism is based loosely on actual events. In this R-rated film, when young Regan (Linda Blair) starts acting odd — levitating, speaking in tongues — her worried mother (Ellen Burstyn) seeks medical help, only to hit a dead end. A local priest (Jason Miller), however, thinks the girl may be seized by the devil. The priest makes a request to perform an exorcism, and the church sends in an expert (Max von Sydow) to help with the difficult job.
On Saturday, Oct. 30, “Beetlejuice” will show at the SkyView Drive-in at 7 p.m. In this PG-rated movie, after Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their country residence, unable to leave the house. When the unbearable Deetzes (Catherine O’Hara, Jeffrey Jones) and teen daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder) buy the home, the Maitlands attempt to scare them away without success. Their efforts attract Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), a rambunctious spirit whose “help” quickly becomes dangerous for the Maitlands and innocent Lydia.
As of Aug. 27, masks are required, regardless of vaccination status, for all patrons, volunteers, staff and artists when you are at the ticket booth or concession stand at the SkyView Drive-in. The Friends of the Midwest Theater Board of Directors will continue to monitor local conditions with support from Panhandle Public Health District and Scotts Bluff County Public Health before removing the mask requirement. Use of contactless payment methods and online concession ordering is highly recommended.
The Midwest SkyView offers parking for up to 165 cars with additional room for overflow as needed, with built-in social distancing measures in place that will allow families to sit outside in their own space. The concessions offerings include hot chocolate and hot apple cider along with your favorite drive-in concessions items (hot dogs, pizza, nachos and hot pretzels) with two ways to order: walk-up concessions and online ordering, so come enjoy dinner and a movie at the drive-in.