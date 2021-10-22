Halloween murder mystery for teens at Lied Scottsbluff Public Library

SCOTTSBLUFF - Scottsbluff area teens are invited to a Halloween murder mystery party at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library on Friday, Oct. 29 from 6-9 p.m. The library doors will be locked to the outside at 6:30 p.m.; once the murder mystery begins, no one else will be admitted. Teens may leave at any time, but will not be re-admitted.

The evening, hosted by the library’s Teen Advisory Council (TAC), will begin with refreshments and a costume contest. Attendees are asked to dress as their favorite character from a book, and prizes will be awarded for funniest costume, most creative/detailed, scariest and best overall.

Soon after, a murder will be discovered. The victim is a fellow student, one Morgan Thomas (M.T.) Grave. He was lured to the library under false pretenses and, due to an underlying heart condition, was literally scared to death. M.T. was not well-liked, so the list of suspects is long. It could be his ex-girlfriend, who he publically humiliated when he dumped her. Or it could be his neighbor, who tried to be his friend but was constantly rejected. Then, there’s his long-time rival, who might be tired of competing for every prize. Then again, it might not be murder at all, but a Halloween prank gone wrong. Participants will be given a character to play as they hunt for clues, solve puzzles, interrogate their fellow guests, and try to determine who the murderer is.