Halloween weekend begins with downtown candy fun

Ghosts and ghouls glided by unicorns and princesses as children of all ages dressed in their Halloween best to go trick-or-treating at downtown businesses in Gering and Scottsbluff Friday afternoon. There were thousands of parents and children at each event, and almost all them were in costume.
Some kids went for the classic skeleton or Power Ranger while others tried out something a little different, like a gumball machine or a slice of pizza. One 6-year-old boy, Beckham Wilson, decided the costume for him was a bright orange traffic cone.
He said he decided on the costume so he could sit in the street an no one would run over him.
“But maybe they could see my legs,” he said. “Everybody says I’m cute.”
Lines stretched out for blocks as both new and experienced trick or treaters waited for chocolate or fruit-flavored favorites.
For toddler Mateo Blanco, who was dressed as a pumpkin, it was only his second Halloween, but his first time out and about trick-or-treating. His mom Shylah said he was enjoying it.
“He’s having fun,” she said as he smiled from her arms, hanging onto the candy bag that Gering Public Library’s youth librarian Christie Clarke dropped a piece of candy into. Clarke said her group always loves to hand out candy. Dozens of businesses in both cities had folks outside to hand out sweets.
While it’s a longtime tradition of the library’s to be a part of downtown trick or treating, some businesses had never participated before.
“This is our first year,” Mayra Heeman, co-owner of the Western Nebraska Pioneers baseball team said. “Well, you know, last year got canceled, and then in 2019, we were in Arizona. So this year we said, ‘No we got to be there for this.’ My husband and I were like, ‘Yep, we’re going to do it.’”
The kids clearly appreciated their appearance on the downtown trick-or-treat scene, which not only included candy but also some fun with Hiram the mascot, who was out offering candy and high fives. Other mascots who entertained the kids included a unicorn and Runza Rex.
It was a first time experience for several parents as well, such as Kate and Ashton Kipp, who attended with their daughter, Embyr. Like many families, they planned out a theme.
“It’s our daughter’s first Halloween so we all decided to dress up,” Kate Kipp said. “We were supposed to all go as dinosaurs. These two went as dinosaurs; I ended up having to go as Winnie-the-Pooh. Last minute, didn’t work.”
As opposed to the Kipp’s baby, 8-year-old Kambree Gavara was an old pro at the Trick or Treat Street in Scottsbluff. Her mom Ashley said the girl, who was dressed as Maleficent’s daughter, had been attending the events ever since she was a baby.