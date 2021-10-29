Halloween weekend begins with downtown candy fun

While it’s a longtime tradition of the library’s to be a part of downtown trick or treating, some businesses had never participated before.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is our first year,” Mayra Heeman, co-owner of the Western Nebraska Pioneers baseball team said. “Well, you know, last year got canceled, and then in 2019, we were in Arizona. So this year we said, ‘No we got to be there for this.’ My husband and I were like, ‘Yep, we’re going to do it.’”

The kids clearly appreciated their appearance on the downtown trick-or-treat scene, which not only included candy but also some fun with Hiram the mascot, who was out offering candy and high fives. Other mascots who entertained the kids included a unicorn and Runza Rex.

It was a first time experience for several parents as well, such as Kate and Ashton Kipp, who attended with their daughter, Embyr. Like many families, they planned out a theme.

“It’s our daughter’s first Halloween so we all decided to dress up,” Kate Kipp said. “We were supposed to all go as dinosaurs. These two went as dinosaurs; I ended up having to go as Winnie-the-Pooh. Last minute, didn’t work.”