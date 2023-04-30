State Sen. Brian Hardin of Gering came home Saturday afternoon to hear local constituents’ concerns and update them on legislative developments.

The District 48 senator was in Kimball Saturday morning before an afternoon town hall meeting in Scottsbluff. On Friday, he accompanied Gov. Jim Pillen and others on a tour of the proposed Perkins County Canal route in Sedgwick County, Colorado, and Keith County.

Hardin started the discussion recapping last week’s major events in the Legislature. He started with Legislative Bill 626, the roughly six-week abortion ban sometimes called the “fetal heartbeat law,” on which supporters failed to break a filibuster.

It “did not go the way I was hoping it was going to go. It failed by one vote,” he said to groans from the audience that filled the cozy meeting room at the downtown Scottsbluff Runza.

“And I think it wasn’t just the disappointment that it failed; it was the way in which it failed. I think when you’re a politician, you need to come out and stand on the things that you stand on. And even if that’s an unpopular thing.”

It was discouraging, he said, that “we had one of our partners on the conservative side who did not vote the way that he advertised he was going to.”

He referred to Ralston Sen. Merv Riepe, one of LB 626’s 30 co-sponsors, who declined to vote on the “cloture” motion to break the filibuster after his amendment for a 12-week abortion ban failed to be adopted.

On a more positive front, Hardin noted this week’s signing of LB 77, the “constitutional carry” firearms bill, which Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer had worked on for seven years.

He also discussed LB 754, which cuts state income tax rates, and spoke at length on LB 583, which would double state school aid for special education and restore per-student “foundation aid” to the aid formula for the first time since 1990.

Hardin called the state-aid bill “a very significant tax bill,” adding: “If you really, really like your property taxes right where they are, you probably won’t like that.”

LB 583 would indirectly reduce residential property taxes by about 30% and agricultural land by about 70%, he said, eliciting an “ooh yeah” reaction from the crowd.

Nebraska’s state funding for schools ranks 49th of the 50 states, he said, and passage of the bill “would push us up (to) fair to middlin’” in the rankings.

LB 583 would direct part of the state’s $2.4 billion surplus to schools over the next four years, taking pressure off local property taxes, he said.

Asked how permanent the tax reduction would be, Hardin said the surplus money would “prime the pump” for lasting school funding changes.

“It’s designed to be permanent,” he said, “but simply they’re throwing about $1.5 billion at the project. … The hope is that’s going to stimulate the economy to keep that ball rolling.

“Instead of having a $2.4 billion surplus like we do right now, that in fact those funds would perpetually be rolling back into the school districts” and reduce the need for local property taxes for schools.

Hardin said he hears from people who have paid off their home but must set aside as much for property taxes as their mortgage once cost. So they look at moving to low-tax Wyoming, he said.

Regarding the idea of raising sales taxes, he said that what works in other states may not work as well for Nebraska. Other states have different resources, such as South Dakota’s tourism and Wyoming’s natural resources.

He said he believes Nebraska should focus on what it produces best — food — and explore how to package, market and eat Nebraska-grown products.

As an example, Hardin said, beans grown here are shipped to the East Coast, where the only U.S. canneries are.

“So we make the beans here. We ship them east, they get canned, and do they come back here? I fear that most of the beans that we get in the cans that come here locally are probably made in China.”

He suggested exploring new packaging technologies, some using plastics, that also result in a fresher product.

Among other topics discussed by Hardin at Saturday’s town hall:

LB 574: He referenced the continual filibusters against bills of all kinds employed by opponents of the bill to ban transgender health care for minors.

“I am not in favor of not seeing 574 pass,” he said. The bill “basically says you cannot use drugs or do surgeries on minor children as regards transgenderism in Nebraska. … My desire is to see that bill move forward.”

In an aside, he reminded the audience that all bills in Nebraska go through “not one, not two, but three rounds” of debate before passage. Why? “We do think that bills should be hard to pass,” he said. “They should endure lots of scrutiny. And so amazingly, things do shift between those votes sometimes.”

LB 712: Hardin’s bill would help Kimball and other Panhandle communities cope with an influx of workers when the U.S. Air Force upgrades the Panhandle’s nuclear missiles and silos. LB 712 has advanced to the floor but may not see action before senators adjourn in June.

Hardin said he considers it important that the state help fund infrastructure for the temporary work camp for those workers. If the federal money paid for pipes and other infrastructure, the government might try to control future use of the site.

He also said it’s good news that the missile program is reportedly two years behind development. That buys time for the infrastructure to be put in place for the work camp near Kimball.

Perkins County Canal: Hardin’s tour with Pillen and other leaders started Friday in Ovid, Colorado, from which Perkins County pioneers started digging the canal from the South Platte River in 1894. They dug about 16 of an intended 65 miles before having to abandon the project.

The 1923 South Platte River Compact allows Nebraska to revive and complete the canal and divert up to 500 cubic feet per second from Oct. 15 to April 1 annually.

Hardin said the biggest concern with the plan is not Colorado vs. Nebraska, but potential federal interference because of the water crossing the state line. The state will seek to proactively deal with regulatory challenges, he said.