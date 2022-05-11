 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hardin, Lease advance in District 48 race

Voting May 11

Les Olson gets instructions from a poll worker during the primary election on Tuesday, May 10 at the Gering Civic Center.

In the general election in November, voters will consider Brian Hardin or Don Lease II as candidates as the new District 48 legislative representative. The two men were the top vote-getters in the Tuesday May 10 primary. The candidates will advance to the general election in November.

Current representative John Stinner, of Gering, was unable to run due to term limits. After the redistricting, District 48 now encompasses Scotts Bluff, Banner and Kimball counties.

Hardin said he was grateful for the results and will celebrate the moment for the evening before getting back on the campaign trail.

“Tomorrow (Wednesday) starts a whole new campaign for the general election,” Hardin said. “I’m going to work hard to earn the votes of the hard-working men and women of western Nebraska.”

His campaign will continue to promote a conservative platform of shrinking government and growing people. He also said he plans to campaign across the three counties to in the district earn the peoples’ votes.

Lease II told the Star-Herald, "I enjoyed building coalitions and partnering with the many different types of organizations, public and private and the awesome people in the Panhandle. Listening to the ideas and concerns of people stimulated my desire to file for the 48th District legislative seat."

Lease II did not return the Star-Herald’s calls for comment as of publication.

